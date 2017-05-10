NOVO May / June 2017 Digital Issue

Features inside this issue:

  • What’s up with Wearables? Here Are the Hottest Wearable Tech Trends for 2017
  • Techtales
  • FutureWorld: The rise of robots, artificial intelligence and smart machines
  • Beginner’s Guide to Building a HiFi System
  • Why Virtual Reality is the Travel Industry’s New Best Friend

Product reviews:

  • Unison Research Unico 90 Integrated Amplifier and CD Due CD Player
  • Hafler PH60 Solid State Moving Coil Phono Stage
  • Mundorf MA30 Custom Made Speaker Kit SilverGold Series
  • Focal Utopia Headphones

