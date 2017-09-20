NOVO September / October 2017 Digital Issue

Features inside this issue:

Your Digital Dorm Room: 7 Tech Products to Help You Make It Through This School Year

New Product Spotlight: Panacea Nova Docture-P Wearable

TAVES Consumer Electronics Show Preview

How I Became a Music and Gear Nerd

Product reviews:

Totem Acoustic Signature One Loudspeaker

Bryston BryFi BW-1 Wireless Amplified Loudspeaker

Mitchell & Johnson GL2 and MJ2 Headphones

Monitor Audio Monitor Audio Silver Series 500 Loudspeakers (6th Generation)

Click the green VIEW button above to open this issue or view this issue using one of these apps:

Tablet / Smartphone Editions: CANADA HiFi app | Magzster app (iOS or Andriod) | PressReader app (iOS or Andriod)

Computers: PDF Edition (ideal for printing)