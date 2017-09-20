NOVO September / October 2017 Digital Issue

Features inside this issue:

  • Your Digital Dorm Room: 7 Tech Products to Help You Make It Through This School Year
  • New Product Spotlight: Panacea Nova Docture-P Wearable
  • TAVES Consumer Electronics Show Preview
  • How I Became a Music and Gear Nerd

Product reviews:

  • Totem Acoustic Signature One Loudspeaker
  • Bryston BryFi BW-1 Wireless Amplified Loudspeaker
  • Mitchell & Johnson GL2 and MJ2 Headphones
  • Monitor Audio Monitor Audio Silver Series 500 Loudspeakers (6th Generation)

