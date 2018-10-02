NOVO September/October 2018 Digital Issue

Check out the latest issue of the NOVO Magazine!

Features inside this issue:

  • Exploring the Classroom of the Future – Today
  • What’s Really Behind the Vinyl Resurgence?
  • Made In Toronto: 3RIUS Design Innovation Lab, MGEAR and HOLOD3CK
  • A Musical Journey Back in Time with Kevin Rak
  • Outfitting Your Home with Smart Technology

Reviews inside this issue:

  • Triangle Elara LN01A Active Speakers
  • Monitor Audio Studio Loudspeakers
  • Angstrom Loudspeakers Suono 600SD On-Wall Speakers
  • Bryston BP-2 MM/MC Phono Preamp with the PS-3 Power Supply

Click the green VIEW button above to open this issue or view this issue using one of these phone / tablet apps:

Tablet / Smartphone Editions: Magzster app (iOS or Andriod) | PressReader app (iOS or Andriod)
Computers: PDF Edition (For printing and reading on your screen)

