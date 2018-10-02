NOVO September/October 2018 Digital Issue

Check out the latest issue of the NOVO Magazine!
Features inside this issue:
- Exploring the Classroom of the Future – Today
- What’s Really Behind the Vinyl Resurgence?
- Made In Toronto: 3RIUS Design Innovation Lab, MGEAR and HOLOD3CK
- A Musical Journey Back in Time with Kevin Rak
- Outfitting Your Home with Smart Technology
Reviews inside this issue:
- Triangle Elara LN01A Active Speakers
- Monitor Audio Studio Loudspeakers
- Angstrom Loudspeakers Suono 600SD On-Wall Speakers
- Bryston BP-2 MM/MC Phono Preamp with the PS-3 Power Supply
Click the green VIEW button above to open this issue or view this issue using one of these phone / tablet apps:
Tablet / Smartphone Editions: Magzster app (iOS or Andriod) | PressReader app (iOS or Andriod)
Computers: PDF Edition (For printing and reading on your screen)