NuForce Dia DAC / Digital Amplifier

NuForce, Inc. just announced their new Dia digital audio converter (DAC) & digital amplifier. The Dia was developed to simplify and reduce the cost of using a digital amplifier solution for streaming music.

The Dia allows digital sources to be connected using optical or coaxial digital inputs and can be directly connected to speakers and subwoofer to provide 2.1 stereo sound, utilizing it’s integrated 24 wpc amplifier.

Dia provides high-quality audio by bypassing the internal built-in digital-to-analog converters found in most A/V equipment and performs that function separately.

NuForce’s Dia can be used in a multitude of combinations. For example, consumers can connect their flat screen TV’s digital audio output to the Dia and then add a pair of high-quality speakers, including a subwoofer. This offers high-performance stereo sound without having to set up a home-theater receiver. Users can also connect any wireless media streaming device, such as AirPort Express and Apple TV, to form a compact, high-performance wireless AirPlay system.

Specifications:

Digital: 2 x TOSLINK, 1 x RCA Coaxial 75-Ohm

Sampling / Resolution Rate (maximum): 24-bit / 192kHz

Line Out (for Subwoofer) connection

Speaker Output power: 1% THD+N, A-weighted: 24W x 2 (4 Ohm), 18W x 2 (8 Ohm)

Frequency response: 20 to 20kHz +/- 1dB

Signal-to-noise-ratio: > 90dB A-weighted

THD+N: 0.02%

DC Requirement: 12-15V, up to 60W; 60W 100-240VAC with included PSU

Dimensions: 6″ x 4 1/2″ x 1″

Weight: 1 lb.

Included Accessories: IR remote, silicon stand, power supply

The NuForce Dia is available now for $299 U.S. Look for more information at: www.nuforce.com.