NuForce HAP-100 Single-ended Class-A High-End Headphone Amplifier

NuForce has recently introduced a world-class combination preamp and headphone amplifier targeted for the audio enthusiast that makes quality headphone listening a high priority. The innovative design packs together a host of features never before available at its price point. For unprecedented performance, this amp features the same technologies employed in the company’s flagship P-20 preamp, in union with other precision, audiophile-grade characteristics. The cornerstone of any great audio system is the preamp. It should offer true musicality along with the lowest possible levels of noise and distortion, and provide enough inputs to accommodate good system flexibility – not to mention elegant style and ease of use. Furthermore, quality headphone listening is a much greater requirement in our noisy world for many of today’s audio enthusiasts. In light of these issues, the HAP-100 has been designed to meet all these needs and more.

The HAP-100 incorporates the same volume control technology first developed for the flagship P-20 preamp. At the unit’s core is a switched-resistor ladder network of low-noise, thin-film resistors, one per volume setting, permitting discrete, high-resolution increments of 1dB for each of the HAP-100’s one hundred volume steps. In welcome addition to the volume control’s fine-adjustment precision, the signal’s passage through a single, high-quality resistor at all settings ensures minimal sound degradation.

Following this, a pristine, zero-negative-feedback preamplifier stage delivers vanishingly low levels of distortion, crystalline accuracy and genuine musicality. A true minimalist design, the preamp incorporates an extremely low-noise FET input stage and single high-quality capacitor in the entire signal path.

The HAP-100 is built on a platform that provides the unit’s audio circuits with the purest of DC power. With its toroidal transformer for minimizing magnetic-field interference and capacitor bank’s massive energy reserve, the HAP-100’s linear power supply delivers explosive dynamics and lightning-fast transients. The HAP-100’s specs are nothing short of stellar: THD+N of less than 0.001% and a dynamic range in excess of 110 dB for the subtlest of musical details against the blackest of backgrounds – without a hint of coloration. Its performance, features, style and price are bound to delight.

Digitally controlled, 100-step, precision volume control employing low-noise, thin-film switched-resistor ladder network for absolute precision.

Pristine, “”zero negative feedback”” preamplifier stage for absolute clarity.

Single-ended Class “”A”” headphone amplifier stage with power to drive any headphones.

THD+N = 0.002%

Signal-to-noise ratio in excess of 100dB (1kHz, A-weighted)

The NuForce HAP-100 is available now for a suggested retail price of US $595.

For more info, please visit www.nuforce.com.