NuForce Primo 8 In-Ear Headphones

NuForce Inc. has annouced the release of their new Primo 8 a new flagship model in their audiophile-quality in-ear headphone line-up.

The Primo 8 earpiece incorporates four proprietary balanced armature speakers into a 3-way design, with the objective of providing smooth, extended response with explosive dynamic realism and fatigue-free sound. Two of the armature speakers provide bass frequencies, with one speaker for midrange and one speaker for treble.