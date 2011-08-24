Olasonic TW-S7 (USB) Speaker System

Olasonic has just recently launched a new USB bus powered speaker system that aims to deliver high fidelity stereo sound over a direct digital connection to desktop, laptop or notebook computers.

The TW-S7 USB Powered Speaker system was designed to satisfy those who would like a compact convenient personal computer audio system that delivers high quality sonic performance.

The TW-S7 Speaker System receives a direct digital audio signal over the USB interface, boosts the power using newly developed Super Charged Drive System digital amplifier technology and employs a coaxial massive 60mm ferrite magnet driver, passive radiator and high-frequency diffuser to deliver high-fidelity 10W+10W dynamic output while consuming only 2.5W of USB power.

A unique elliptical / egg-shaped design is utilized to be aesthetically pleasing, which functional. The shape maximizes strength and rigidity of the speaker enclosures, which virtually eliminating standing waves, reducing distortion. The transformerless design reduces weight and power consumption by eliminating the need for a power supply and electrical outlet. The high-gloss, non-laminated finish eliminates the need for paint / resin.

Specifications:

Color: Brilliant White or Noble Black

Peak Output: 10W+10W?Dynamic Power?

Frequency Response: 60Hz – 20,000Hz

Speaker: 60mm full-range cone with central audio diffuser

Speaker Magnet: 55mm high-efficiency ferrite magnet

Passive Receiver: 60mm expanded urethane

Rated Power Consumption: 2.5W

Power Supply: USB bus powered

Audio Input: USB digital audio

Connection Environment: Mac OS 9; OSX 10.1 or later; WindowsXP; Vista 7

Dimensions: 108mm x 108mm x 141mm

Weight: 950g

Warranty 1 year free replacement

Accessories 2 silicone insulator stands

Cable Length Speaker to USB port: 90cm

Between right and left speakers? 90cm

The Olasonic TQ-S7 is currently available at an MSRP of: $129.99 U.S. More information to be found at: www.olasonic.us.