Olasonic TW-S7 (USB) Speaker System

Olasonic has just recently launched a new USB bus powered speaker system that aims to deliver high fidelity stereo sound over a direct digital connection to desktop, laptop or notebook computers.
The TW-S7 USB Powered Speaker system was designed to satisfy those who would like a compact convenient personal computer audio system that delivers high quality sonic performance.
The TW-S7 Speaker System receives a direct digital audio signal over the USB interface, boosts the power using newly developed Super Charged Drive System digital amplifier technology and employs a coaxial massive 60mm ferrite magnet driver, passive radiator and high-frequency diffuser to deliver high-fidelity 10W+10W dynamic output while consuming only 2.5W of USB power.
A unique elliptical / egg-shaped design is utilized to be aesthetically pleasing, which functional. The shape maximizes strength and rigidity of the speaker enclosures, which virtually eliminating standing waves, reducing distortion. The transformerless design reduces weight and power consumption by eliminating the need for a power supply and electrical outlet. The high-gloss, non-laminated finish eliminates the need for paint / resin.
Specifications:
Color: Brilliant White or Noble Black
Peak Output: 10W+10W?Dynamic Power?
Frequency Response: 60Hz – 20,000Hz
Speaker: 60mm full-range cone with central audio diffuser
Speaker Magnet: 55mm high-efficiency ferrite magnet
Passive Receiver: 60mm expanded urethane
Rated Power Consumption: 2.5W
Power Supply: USB bus powered
Audio Input: USB digital audio
Connection Environment: Mac OS 9; OSX 10.1 or later; WindowsXP; Vista 7
Dimensions: 108mm x 108mm x 141mm
Weight: 950g
Warranty 1 year free replacement
Accessories 2 silicone insulator stands
Cable Length Speaker to USB port: 90cm
Between right and left speakers? 90cm
The Olasonic TQ-S7 is currently available at an MSRP of: $129.99 U.S. More information to be found at: www.olasonic.us.
