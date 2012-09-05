Onkyo A-9050 Amplifier

Onkyo’s new A-9050 amplifier features WRAT amplification boosted by Onkyo’s Three-Stage Inverted Darlington Circuitry. And, for the first time at this price point, the A-9050 is graced with premium DIDRC dynamic noise reduction technology. It is rated at 75 watts per channel into an 8-ohm load.
The A-9050 is built around a practically bulletproof 1.6 mm anti-resonant metal chassis with aluminum faceplates. Two large capacitors and a high-output EI transformer drive current through the amplifying circuit and discrete triple-transistor output stage for an open and musical performance. Solid copper bus bars provide each individual circuit with a unique link to the power supply, significantly reducing circuit noise compared to conventional circuit designs.
As an integrated amplifier, the A-9050 employs one of the most talented pre-amps in its category, with a powerful Wolfson 192 kHz/24-bit DAC module and DIDRC technology to cleanse signals of super-high-frequency noise and pulse interference that otherwise affects audio purity. Gold-plated RCA inputs and banana plug-compatible speaker posts also work to improve clarity.
Another unique feature found on this amplifier is Onkyo’s new PM Bass technology, which counters audio phase shifting by matching the phases of low- and mid-frequency sound waves, thereby improving mid-range clarity and enhancing bass response.
The A-9050 feature five analog inputs and one output each, while the more powerful model of the pair adds three digital inputs for lossless PC audio (one optical, two coaxial). The user can connect a compatible CD player and tuner, and if desired, a tape deck. Naturally, a quality MM phono input and a subwoofer output are also included.
The Onkyo A-9050 integrated amplifier will be available in October with a suggested retail price of $499 US.
For more info, please visit www.onkyousa.com
the glades condo
The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…
wiz
