Onkyo and Silicon Image Team Up to Introduce InstaPrevue and MHL Technologies in Upcoming AV Receivers

Silicon Image and Onkyo have just announced the world’s first line of AV receivers featuring Silicon Image’s InstaPrevue technology and MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link) technology.

InstaPrevue technology provides the first-ever, live picture-in-picture preview of HDMI and MHL inputs connected to the AVR, allowing users to view and select a live preview window to switch between their Blu-ray Disc player, DVD player, game console, or other HDMI or MHL-enabled connected devices. With InstaPrevue technology, consumers no longer need to cycle through inputs or navigate text-based menus (i.e., HDMI1, HDMI2, HDMI3, etc.) to switch between source devices.

MHL technology is a rapidly growing HD audio/video connectivity standard that enables a mobile device to transmit 1080p uncompressed video with up to eight channels of digital audio over five pins, while also supporting HDCP content protection. MHL-enabled AVRs, such as those manufactured by Onkyo, provide power to the mobile device when connected via MHL, ensuring that the device battery is charged and ready to use even after viewing a full-length feature movie. Consumers are also able to control MHL-enabled mobile devices using the existing AVR remote.

Both Silicon Image and Onkyo will demonstrate these new technologies and AV receivers at the upcoming CES in Las Vegas.

For more info, please visit www.siliconimage.com or www.onkyo.ca.