With three colors to choose from, white, black, and red, the Onkyo CS-355 Colibrino CD HiFi Mini System is a compact stylish solution to getting great sound from CDs, radio, and music streamed from an iPod, iPhone or any other device that can communicate via Bluetooth or USB.

Ideal for use in a bedroom, dorm, office, or kitchen, the Colibrino comes with a pair of high-performance two-way speakers and a hand-held remote control. The drawer-type CD player protects discs and can play MP3 CD, CD-R, and CD-RW, in addition to conventional Red Book CDs. A quality FM/AM tuner with thirty presets keeps you in-touch with local news and music.

The player uses Bluetooth Version 2.1 + EDR supports wireless audio playback with aptX®, SBC, and AAC Codecs. The front-panel USB supports playback and recharging for compatible iDevices, and playback of USB memory devices.

The Onkyo CS-355 Colibrino will be available in September with a suggested retail price of $329 US.

For more info, please visit www.onkyousa.com.