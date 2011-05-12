Onkyo TX-NR809 AV Receiver

Onkyo has just introduced the new mid-range TX-NR809 AV receiver, which includes several significant new audio and video upgrades over last year’s TX-NR808 model that it will be replacing.
The TX-NR809 is THX Select2 Plus certified, 7.2-channel, network-capable home theater receiver. Its adds both the Mavell Qdeo and IDT’s HQV Vida video upscaling and processing circuits. It also includes Imaging Science Foundation’s ISF Video Calibration technology for the first time at this price point. On the audio side it gains Audyssey’s MultEQ XT advanced automated calibration and Dolby Volume for optimal listening experience at any sound level. There are now front and rear USB ports for digital storage devices and Onkyo’s optional wireless USB adaptor. Direct digital connection via the front-panel USB port lets you access MP3, WMA, WMA Lossless, FLAC, WAV, Ogg Vorbis, and AAC audio files stored on a USB flash drives or iPod/iPhone. It also offers improved home integration capabilities with Zone 2/3 preouts and a bi-directional remote control with on-screen RC set-up for attached components, and Macros for four activities.
On-board video processing on the TX-NR809 is handled by two advanced technologies: HQV Vida VHD1900 and Qdeo technology by Marvell. Vida offers upscaling of all 480i/p, 576p, and 720p video sources to high-resolution 1080p. Qdeo, meanwhile, performs full 4K (3840 x 2160) upscaling of 1080p sources.
The Vida processor incorporates Auto HQV and HQV StreamClean to enhance video images in real time and eliminate noise in compressed video. With multi-cadence tracking, expanded 12-bit color processing, and four-field motion-adaptive de-interlacing, Vida optimizes the quality of both standard- and high-definition video images. The TX-NR809 also supports ISF calibration for optimum video performance.
The Onkyo TX-NR809’s 135-watts per channel amplifier section easily achieves THX-Select2 Plus certification. Each of the seven amplifier sections employ the company’s low-negative feedback Wide Range Amplifier Technology (WRAT), three-stage inverted Darlington circuitry, and the High Current Power Supply (HCPS) uses a massive transformer. In addition, TI Burr-Brown 192 kHz/24-bit DACs are used on each channel to ensure that all digital signals are converted perfectly to analog sound.
The Onkyo TX-NR809 uses several different audio processing technologies to help improve the room acoustics and to enhance the ambience dimension of the listening experience. The new Audyssey MultEQ XT room-correction technology allows full spectrum acoustic measurements from multiple locations. Audyssey Dynamic EQ provides loudness correction and Audyssey Dynamic Volume to maintain optimal listening level and dynamic range. For home theater enthusiasts who wish to explore expanded ambience with height and wide loudspeakers, they have the option of using Audyssey DSX high or wide channels, or Dolby ProLogic IIz height channels. The receiver also includes Dolby Volume processing technology to optimize the sound for any listening level.
The TX-NR809 has one front- and seven rear-panel HDMI inputs, dual HDMI outputs with lossless audio processing using Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Decoding. There is also a full complement of legacy analog and digital connections, including multi-channel audio, stereo, optical and coaxial digital inputs, and a phono input. There are two component video inputs, plus composite/S-Video inputs for four devices. It also has multichannel analog preamp outputs for possible use with a separate component power amplifier.
This receiver is certified for Windows 7 and DLNA, and can playback a wide variety digital audio file formats via a home network or USB devices, and it is capable of wireless connectivity via Onkyo’s optional UFW-1 wireless USB adaptor. An iPod or iPhone can easily be connected via the front-panel USB or with optional dock connected via Onkyo’s proprietary Universal Port. This U-Port can also be used for an optional HD Radio Tuner and forthcoming wireless devices. The network connection provides Internet radio and streaming music services, with preformatted service packages for Mediafly, Pandora, SlackerTM, Napster, Rhapsody, vTuner, SIRIUS XM Internet Radio, and Last.fm.
The TX-NR809 is Onkyo’s first 2011 AV receiver to use a bidirectional, preprogrammed, and customizable RI remote control. When connected to the Internet, it maintains up-to-date RC control codes for connected devices. With the receiver’s Overlaid Graphical On-screen Display, users can speed through on-screen setups while still viewing their program. The remote also includes Macro presets for four activities. Additionally, the receiver has bi-directional Ethernet and RS232 ports for control, IR input and output, two 12-V triggers, firmware updates via Ethernet and USB, GUI Navigation via HDMI, powered Zone 2, and Zone 2/3 preouts.
The Onkyo TX-NR809 will be available from in May with suggested retail price of $1,099 US.
For more info, please visit www.onkyo.ca.
