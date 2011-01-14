Onkyo TX-SR701 A/V Receiver

Onkyo TX-SR701 Receiver

Onkyo kicks it up a notch with its’ new TX-SR701 6.1 channel A/V receiver. The follow-up to one of Onkyo’s most popular mid-range receiver the TX-SR701 now comes THX Certified to deliver the highest quality sound from your movie soundtracks.

To start with, turning up the volume on the TX-SR701 delivers clean and crisp sound to each of its’ 6 channels. At 100 watts per channel the receiver is more than powerful enough for most home theater setups, even in larger rooms. The receiver is capable of decoding both 5.1 channel Dolby Digital and DTS formats as well as 6 channel Dolby Digital EX, DTS-ES Discrete/Matrix and DTS Neo:6 formats. And to top it all off it comes with the latest DTS 96/24 and THX Surround EX decoders.

The receiver’s Zone 2 feature allows you to listen to two separate input sources at the same time – two additional speakers can be connected in another room. So next time you’re having a BBQ you’ll be able to satisfy everyone’s taste for music – at the same time. However, when listening to two sources at the same time, surround playback will not be available in the main room unless the Zone 2 speakers are connected through a separate amplifier. The TX-SR701 can be controlled from the second room with an additional remote and remote sensor (both sold separately).

Being a mid-range model, it comes with a “regular” pushbutton remote control, as oppose to a fancy touchscreen remote. I actually prefer this remote to the often complicated to use, battery-starving touchscreen remotes that come with many flagship models. The buttons on the remote are arranged very conveniently and two grooves on the back ensure a nice grip for your hand. What I really like about the remote is the option to turn on the backlight which illuminates all the buttons – no more guessing the buttons in the dark. Two macro buttons allow you to program a series of button operations into a single button, making it very easy (the touch of one button) to perform an action that normally requires pressing several buttons. Being a preprogrammed and learning remote, it is easy to configure so that all your components can be controlled by it.

Connecting a six speaker system to the receiver was a breeze. Speaker sizes and distances were easily configured with the setup menu displayed on the television screen. Balancing the channels was also straight forward with the receiver’s test tones. In a satellite/subwoofer configuration, the TX-SR701 allows you to set the crossover frequency for the system to 40 Hz, 60 Hz, 80 Hz, 100 Hz, 120 Hz, or 150 Hz. The 80 Hz setting is recommended for THX-certified speaker systems.

The quality of sound produced by all multi-channel listening modes was astonishing. From the soundtrack of Star Wars: Episode 2, the deepest booms and quiet background noises were reproduced with very high quality. Press the Pure Audio button, the display window turns off together with the power supply to the video circuitry, minimizing the sources of noise. The result is high-fidelity music playback true to the original source.

For those of us who own a turntable, the TX-SR701 also features a Phono input tweaked specifically for phonographic input. This is a great feature that many mid-range receivers don’t usually sport.

Overall, for a mid-range receiver, the TX-SR701’s power, sound excellence and long feature list surpasses most receivers in its’ class.

Key Features

THX Select Certified

THX Surround EX

Dolby Digital EX, DTS-ES Discrete/Matrix 6.1 decoding

Dolby Pro Logic and DTS Neo:6 allow multi-channel playback of two or four channel sources

Onscreen graphical display

Digital Outputs (1 coaxial, 1 optical)

2 component video inputs and 1 output

3 assignable digital inputs (1 coaxial, 2 optical)

5 S-Video inputs and 3 outputs

Multi-channel input for DVD-Audio and SACD

Zone 2 speaker outputs

Phono input

Pure Audio mode

FM tuner with 40 presets

Backlit/Preprogrammed/Learning remote

Quick Info

Manufacturer:Onkyo

www.onkyousa.com

Power Rating: 6 x 100 watts at 8 ohms

THD:0.08%

Dimensions (WxHxD): 17-1/8″ x 6-7/8″ x 16-15/16″

Weight: 26.9 lbs