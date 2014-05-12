OPPO Digital has shared details on their new dedicated headphone amplifier HA-1. The OPPO HA-1 Headphone Amplifier builds on the proven circuit design of OPPO’s Blu-ray players, combining a Class A balanced power amplifier section with the performance of the ESS 9018 Sabre32 Reference DAC.

The HA-1 is designed as a high performance headphone amplifier that alos serves as an asynchronous USB DAC, a stereo pre-amplifier, a digital audio dock for mobile devices, and a Bluetooth audio transport.

The analog audio section of the HA-1 is a fully balanced that focusing on preserving the purity of the audio signal within the analog domain once it leaves the DAC. Assisting in this objective is a substantial toroidal power transformer and linear power regulators, and filters with custom made capacitors that ensure that the headphone amplifier has a clean power source and more than adequate power reserves. The power amplification includes hand-picked and paired discrete components that ensure symmetry. A motor-driven precision volume control knob enables both hand adjustment and remote control. Connection of headphones is via a 4-pin balanced XLR or the traditional quarter-inch headphone jack. Line level analog inputs and outputs are provided with both RCA and balanced XLR sockets. Thre is also monitoring and protection circuitry to prevent short-circuits, overloading, and DC offset.

Digital inputs include coaxial, optical, balanced AES/EBU, and an asynchronous USB DAC for both PCM and DSD formats. OPPO also uses the same ESS 9018 Sabre32 Reference DAC and output driving stage from their Blu-ray players- ensuring extremely low noise and low distortion performance. Connectionto PC is straight forward with the USB connection abd OPPO currently working with a leading smartphone and tablet manufacturer to ensure that the HA-1 is certified compatible with popular mobile devices. For additional convenience, the Bluetooth audio transport with high quality Apt-X CODEC sets music in your mobile phones free with a performance boost.

The HA-1 is a desktop sized component, housed in an aluminum chassis, with easily accessible volume and source selection knobs that are supplemented by a customizable 4.3-inch display, which allows switching between classic VU meter, to spectrum display, or a simple informational summary. A supplied IR remote and a smartphone app via Bluetooth provide complete control and convenience.