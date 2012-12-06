Outlaw Audio Home Theater Model 975 Surround Processor

Outlaw Audio has just released an attractively priced home theater surround processor that delivers high-performance for the A/V enthusiast on a budget. The new Outlaw Model 975 Surround Processor allows for the creation of a state-of-the-art-home theater, without the added complexity and extraneous features typically associated with modern home theater receivers and processors.

The Outlaw Model 975 supports all of the latest Dolby and DTS formats including Dolby TrueHD and DTS-Master Audio, along with Pro Logic IIz and DTS Neo:6 post-processing. Its precision surround decoding is enhanced by the inclusion of highly flexible bass management controls using Quad-crossover settings from 40Hz to 200Hz with 12dB/octave (2nd order) high-pass and 24dB/octave (4th order) low-pass slopes. Once decoded, the signals travel through an ultra low-noise signal path, driven by a robust power supply with a compact Torroidal transformer.

The Model 975 has four 3D ready HDMI inputs and an HDMI output with Audio Return Channel (ARC) for sending soundtracks back to the processor from the streaming content on your smart TV. Now, there is no longer any reason to use a separate audio cable for this purpose. In addition to the Model 975’s HDMI connections are: two inputs and one output each for component video, as well as “legacy “composite and S-video inputs and outputs. With the inclusion of these legacy video connections, the Model 975 also employs a high-performance 480i to 1080p video scaler that meets all of the industry standard tests with flying colors.

On the audio side, there are two optical and two coaxial digital inputs, five stereo inputs, a record output, a low-noise ¼” headphone jack, and a configurable 7.1-multichannel output for use with surround back or front height enhanced speaker systems.

The Model 975 Home Theater Surround Processor retails for $549 US.

For more info, please visit www.outlawaudio.com