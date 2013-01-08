Panasonic Plasma HDTVs @ CES 2013

Panasonic has just introduced its 2013 line of Smart VIERA Plasma HDTVs at the CES 2013. Continuing its tradition of developing award winning Plasma HDTVs, the 2013 lineup is built around user personalization and advanced networking features, increased connectivity, re-mastered picture quality, and stunning design elements. Ranging from 42-inch class to 65-inch class, the 16 new models provide the highest quality picture and breadth of viewing options.

Highlights of the 2013 Smart VIERA Plasma line-up features include:

My Home Screen – a personalization function that allows each user in the home to create their own personal home screen giving them quick access to their favorite content. (2013 VIERA ZT60, VT60, and ST60 Series)

Swipe & Share 2.0 – a connectivity enhancement that transforms the TV into a hub for streaming and sharing photo and video content seamlessly with Smartphone and Tablet devices. Through Panasonic’s proprietary VIERA Connect platform, users can transfer personal photos and videos from their Android or iOS devices directly to the large screen with a simple swipe of the finger and transfer them back to their smart devices the same way. Swipe & Share also enables sharing of user-generated photos and videos that are on the large screen with other Android or iOS devices. (2013 VIERA ZT60, VT60, and ST60 Series)

Touch Pen – a design feature which allows users to add their own writing to their photos on screen and transfer them back to their smart devices using the optional Electronic Touch Pen (TY-TP10U) accessory. (2013 VIERA ZT60, VT60,ST60, and S60 Series)

Voice Guidance – an accessibility function that uses text to speech functions to verbalize text content as it appears on your TV. (2013 VIERA ZT60 and VT60)

Voice Interaction — by simply saying a key word into the Smart VIERA Touch Pad Controller or Smartphone (VIERA Remote 2 App must be installed), the search result is displayed on the VIERA HDTV screen and also verbally read out. (2013 VIERA ZT60 and VT60 Series)

The Smart VIERA ZT60, VT60, ST60 Series models also include a web browser with built-in Wireless LAN and the VT60 will also feature Panasonic’s first-ever built-in camera to enhance the home entertainment experience. In addition, each new Smart VIERA HDTV offers an enhanced VIERA Connect platform including more options for streaming video content, unique social networking features, fully-integrated apps, and intuitive search features designed to make the user experience fast and easy.

The new VIERA ZT60 Plasma Series is equipped with a master studio panel, producing deep black levels for stunning picture quality. The new design maximizes the natural properties of glass and metal to visually express the superb performance of display and color. With the addition of a new Louver filter, the ZT Series line delivers improved external light shading, clarity and light transmittance. The new panel reduces reflections to create sharper pictures with higher contrast in bright environments.

Building on last year’s “Glass and Metal” design concept, the 2013 VIERA models continue to focus on sleek designs while delivering pristine picture display and superior sound quality. The VT60 Series includes built-in side speakers, and a thin metal pedestal with one sheet of glass featured on the ZT and VT Series models delivers a minimalist aesthetics and design. The ZT60 and VT60 Series models are also equipped with a Dual Core with Hexa Processing Engine.

Details about each of the new 2013 Plasma TV series are below.

ZT60 Series

The ZT60 series is Panasonic’s Full HD 3D Plasma flagship series and is available in two screen sizes – the TC-P65ZT60, 65-inch class and the TC-P60ZT60, 60-inch class. With 1080p resolution, the ZT60 series comes with advanced features for connectivity including My Home Screen, Swipe and Share 2.0, Touch Pad Controller, three HDMI and three USB connectors, along with VIERA Connect, allowing consumers to connect to applications through the internet via built in Wireless LAN and Web Browser. 2D-3D conversion transforms 2D content to 3D images in real-time. The ZT Series also includes two pairs of Active Shutter 3D Eyewear.

The VIERA ZT60 Series offers a “Beyond the Reference” level of picture quality. Ultimate black color, contrast and crystal crisp picture are achieved thanks to the new Studio Master Panel with newly developed panel driving method and panel structure with direct glass layer. The front glass is directly attached to the Plasma panel itself by Panasonic’s exclusive crafting methods. As a result of the improvement, dim and double images are cut off by eliminating the air gap layer between the front glass and Plasma panel. The ZT60 series enhances compatibility between ultimate picture quality and stylish design. The quality of the ZT60’s 3D images is greatly enhanced, with clear, natural Full HD 3D images because of reduced crosstalk. 3000 Focused-field Drive also produces image resolution of 1080 lines for 2D images, to provide crisp, clear image motion. A wider color gamut (DCI 98% Color Space) is achieved thanks to a newly developed pure red phosphor. The ZT60 features THX in both 2D and 3D modes *1 as well as ISFccc Calibration Mode with Advanced Calibration. Calibrators adjust the detailed picture setting with calibration software (CALMAN ) provided by SpectraCal Inc.

In addition to picture quality, operation and usability of the VIERA ZT60 Series is also refined with Voice control and easy web search are achieved based on voice recognition technology in combination with new touch pad remote controller with microphone. Also, text to speech function offers voice guidance for convenient usage of the web browser. In addition, the painting and retouching function based on Panasonic’s newly developed Touch Pen technology offers a fun and new experience for using your TV. (Touch pen accessory is optional)

The ZT60 Series offers advanced network functions via VIERA Connect — Panasonic’s exclusive cloud-based IPTV function. Multi-tasking allows simultaneous use of apps from seven categories, including YouTube, Skype and Facebook. Web browser capability makes it easy to use the Internet from the TV. DLNA, Wireless LAN and Bluetooth are also supported for a high level of convenience.

The ZT60 Series display panel is free of mercury and lead. A newly designed phosphor process and rear panel process give the Plasma panel longevity of up to 100,000 hours before the brightness of the panel decreases to half. This is more than 30 years of viewing when watched 8 hours a day. The stylish design of the ZT60 Series is based on the concept of “one sheet of glass”, which accentuates the superiority of the panel’s picture quality and the unique pedestal structure with a thin metal plate gives the TV an elegant glass and metal aesthetics.

VT60 Series

The VT60 series includes three screen sizes – the TC-P55VT60, 55-inch class; TC-P60VT60, 60-inch class; and TC-P65VT60, 65-inch class. The VT60 Series achieves the ultimate in advanced design combining built-in side speakers and a built-in camera with a Full HD 3D display delivering 1080p resolution via an Infinite Black Ultra Panel. Similar to the ZT60 series, the VT60 models are equipped with enhanced connectivity features including VIERA Connect, My Home Screen, built-in Wireless LAN and Web Browser, Swipe and Share 2.0. The VT60 Series also includes a Touch Pad Controller and voice interaction with three HDMI and three USB connectors. The VT60 Series also includes two pairs of Active Shutter 3D Eyewear. 3000 Focused-field Drive technology produces image resolution of 1080 lines for 2D images, to provide crisp, clear image motion. The VT60 also features THX in both 2D and 3D modes *1 as well as ISFccc Calibration Mode with Advanced Calibration. Calibrators adjust the detailed picture setting with the calibration software (CALMAN )provided by SpectraCal Inc.

ST60 Series

The TC-P50ST60, 50-inch class; TC-P55ST60, 55-inch class; TC-P60ST60, 60-inch class and TC-P65ST60, 65 inch class comprise the ST60 series of Full HD 3D VIERA HDTVs. The ST60 models include Infinite Black Pro Panel with 2500 Focused Field Drive and 1080p Full HD resolution for pristine picture quality. The ST60 Series features VIERA Connect, My Home Screen, a Web Browser, Swipe and Share 2.0, and voice guidance. The series includes three HDMI connections, two USB ports and two pairs of Active Shutter 3D Eyewear.

S60 Series

The S60 Series is one of two non-3D models in this year’s HDTV Plasma lineup. There are five screen sizes in the S60 Series – the TC-P42S60, 42-inch class; TC-P50S60, 50-inch class; TC-P55S60, 55-inch class; TC-P60S60, 60-inch class; and TC-P65S60, 65-inch class. The S60 Series includes an Online Movies feature — a service that provides select IPTV functionality by offering access to popular applications for streaming movies and other videos. All S60 models offer 1080p Full HD resolution, built-in Wireless LAN, 600Hz Sub-field Drive, Media Player; DLNA, VIERA Link, two HDMI connections and two USB ports.

X60 Series

The X60 Series is one of two non-3D models in this year’s HDTV Plasma lineup. There are two screen sizes in the X60 Series — the TC-P42X60, 42-inch class and TC-P50X60, 50-inch class. The X60 offers 720p HD resolution; Media Player; 600Hz Sub-Field Drive; Game Mode; two HDMI connections and one USB port.

