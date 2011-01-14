Panasonic SCDP1 Micro System

Though it may look like just another mini stereo system, the Panasonic SCDP1 disguises quite incredible features under its’ attractive looking outside. The SCDP1 will play all your regular CDs, CD-R/RW, MP3s, and WMAs. What sets it apart from other mini systems is its’ ability to also play DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, DVD-RAM/DVD-R, Video CD, JPEG, and HighMAT formats – talk about an all-in-one player.

The main unit combines a digital tuner with a front-loading CD tray on the bottom. The tuner picks up all local stations clearly and allows 30 presets: 15 for AM stations and 15 for FM stations. For the enjoyment of DVD movies encoded with Dolby Digital, the Advanced Surround mode creates an enveloping surround sound experience using the systems’ two speakers – the effects are rather impressive. The SCDP1 is also capable of decoding Dolby Pro Logic, Dolby Digital and DTS which means that you can enjoy your DVDs in 5.1-channel digital surround when connected to a home theater setup via the systems’ optical digital output. Tweaking the sound to suit your taste is done very easily by choosing one of four EQ presets or adjusting the bass and treble controls. The progressive scan DVD player features a 54 MHz/10-bit video D/A converter with composite, s-video and component video outputs, providing a connection to any television set. Connected to a progressive scan television, the picture was incredibly clear and crisp.

Each hexagonal 2-way speaker combines a 4″ woofer with a 2 3/8″ tweeter and incorporates two amp circuits: one for the woofer and a separate one for the tweeter. By separating the connections between the amp and each speaker, the individual speakers are electronically isolated and mutual interference is minimized. This allows each speaker to reproduce just the tones it was designed for. Each speaker weighs in at 5.3 pounds and measures 6 7/32 x 10 7/8 x 11 1/32 (W x H x D). The detachable grills attempt to show you that this is not just any micro system – these speakers look more sophisticated than some floor-standing models. With 100 Watts of combined power: 25 Watts per channel (8 kHz/6 ohms/10% THD) + 25 Watts per channel (1 kHz/6 ohms/10% THD), the mini system produces impressively powerful and clean sound. Most systems in its’ class don’t come anywhere close. The SCDP1 also features a subwoofer output and a 3-step subwoofer level control: min/mid/max for those who enjoy deeper bass.

The included remote control is nice and simple and allows you to control your TV as well. Whether you are looking for a mini system for your bedroom or one to connect to the television in your living room, the SCDP1 is a great product for both applications. With a price tag less than $500 (CDN), Panasonic has created quite an incredible mini system. If you’re still not convinced, many stores have this unit on display – so go check it out and put it to the test yourself.

Key Features

Plays: DVD-Video, DVD-R & DVD-RAM discs, Video CDs, and JPEG CDs

Plays: DVD-Audio discs, CDs, audio CD-Rs & CD-RWs, and MP3 & WMA CDs

Progressive scan output

Composite, s-video and component video outputs

Optical digital output

Preamp-level subwoofer output

AUX input

Digital tuner with 15 AM/15 FM presets

4 EQ presets – Heavy, Soft, Vocal, Clear

Bass and treble controls

3-step subwoofer level control

Remote control

Quick Info

Manufacturer: Panasonic

www.panasonic.com

Total Output Power: 100 watts : 25 Watts per channel (8 kHz/6 ohms/10% THD) + 25 Watts per channel (1 kHz/6 ohms/10% THD)

Receiver Dimensions (WxHxD): 8 1/16″ x 4 27/32″ x 15 3/32″

Speaker Dimensions (WxHxD): 6 7/32″ x 10 7/8″ x 11 1/32″

Weight: 19.6 lbs