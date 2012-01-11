Panasonic VIERA Plasma and LCD TVs at 2012 CES

2012 Panasonic VIERA Plasma TVs

Continuing its history and tradition Panasonic has introduced the company’s 2012 Smart VIERA line of HDTV Plasmas defining the core of a new IPTV lifestyle at the 2012 CES. The advent of Smart VIERA HDTV centers on five main points: Networking, Easy Operation, Picture Quality, Eco and Design elements. With 17 new models, ranging in screen sizes from 42-inches to 65 inches, Panasonic expanded its 3D line-up for 2012.

Also new for 2012 is a cloud-based architecture to increase the VIERA Connect IPTV platform to an unlimited number of apps, thereby cementing its reputation for creating innovative and cutting edge products and focusing on providing the consumer with the ultimate in home entertainment. New to select VIERA TVs is the inclusion of a browser, further enhancing the internet platform, as well as the addition of “3D Real Sound” with 8-Train Speakers to further enhance sound quality. In addition, Panasonic continues its commitment to the environment by improving the panel luminance efficiency, as well as producing mercury and lead free panels. To further improve the in-home 3D viewing experience, Panasonic introduced its latest generation of lightweight 3D glasses. Weighing only 27grams, the latest generation 3D glasses utilize Bluetooth technology and feature a rechargeable battery.

The 2012 VIERA HDTVs produce black levels that have consistently been recognized as among the best in the industry, super fast response time, intuitive and therefore easy to operate controls, an infinite number and variety of internet apps, a new VIERA’s, clean and simple design incorporating “Glass and Metal” Design concept to express elegant and luxurious theme.

The 2012 models employ NeoPlasma Black 2500 provide a crisp image even when the content shows very fast motion. The 2012 panel further reduces reflections and creates sharper pictures with higher contrast in brighter environments. In addition, a new panel structure and pre-discharge control technology contribute to an increased native contrast level. Additionally, all the 3D models include DLNA connections for easy link-up to other DLNA equipped products.

The six VIERA Plasma series, VT50, GT50, ST50, UT50, XT50, U50, feature self illuminating panels with ultimate black levels, NeoPlasma technologies(VT/GT/ST) providing a black filter with a higher efficiency panel that generates the best balance of black and white under brighter environments. The new Louver filter and new high performance panel result in improved external light shading, improved clarity and improved light transmittance. The 2012 models employ the NeoPlasma Black 2500 (VT/GT/ST/UT), a 6,220,800 pixel cells FULL local dimming, 24,576 steps of gradation technology (VT/GT) (previously only available in professional monitors), a new custom driver LSI and a fast switching phosphor panel on all of Panasonic’s 1080p 3D models.

Panasonic also continues its relationship with THX with six Full HD 3D Plasma HDTVs, certified in both 2D and 3D mode by the prestigious company founded by George Lucas. THX certification indicates to the consumer that the picture quality has been certified to meet the stringent standards of Hollywood’s top film makers.

VT50 Series

The VT50 series is the FULL HD 3D Plasma flagship series and is available in two screen sizes- the TC-P65VT50, 65-inch class (64.7 inches measured diagonally) and the TC-P55VT50, 55-inch class (55.1 inches measured diagonally). These two top of the line TVs offers a revolutionary level of picture quality. FULL HD 3D; 1080p FULL HD resolution; Infinite Black Ultra Panel, Deep Black hues are achieved thanks to new and advanced pre-discharge technology; VIERA Connect with Web browser, and built-in Wi-Fi; 2500 FFD (Focused Field Drive); Fast Switching Phosphors; 2D ? 3D conversion; 24,576 steps of gradation technology ;THX in both 2D and 3D modes; ISFccc Calibration Mode with Advanced Calibration. Calibrators adjust the detailed picture setting with the calibration software(CALMAN )provided by SpectraCal Inc.

Social Networking TV function to allow users to access social network sites while simultaneously watching TV; Multitasking feature to switch between apps ; 3D Real Sound with 8-Train Speakers; a new Louver Filter; a VIERA Touch Pad Controller; Bluetooth; DLNA; VIERA Link, a technology that utilizes HDMI-CEC (Consumer Electronics Control) and allows a consumer to operate all VIERA Link compatible A/V components using only the TV’s remote control; Media Player, allows one to view digital photos and HD video recorded on a SD Memory Card and USB Memory Stick; four HDMI connections and three USB ports. The VT50 series continues the design evolution as seen in last year’s VT30 series with a stunning one sheet of glass design. The Flat and lustrous, this single pane of glass is totally obstruction-free. It expresses a minimalist sense of beauty by stripping away all unnecessary elements with a newly designed gradation metal pedestal.

GT50 Series

The GT50 series includes four screen sizes – the TC-P50GT50, 50-inch class (49.9 inches measured diagonally); TC-P55GT50, 55-inch class (55.1 inches measured diagonally); TC-P60GT50, 60-inch class (60.1 inches measured diagonally); TC-P65GT50, 65-inch class (64.7 inches measured diagonally). The series features FULL HD 3D; Infinite Black Pro Panel; VIERA Connect with Web browser and built-in Wi-Fi; 1080p FULL HD resolution; 2500 FFD (Focused Field Drive); Fast Switching Phosphors; 2D ? 3D conversion; THX in both the 2D and 3D modes; 24,576 steps of gradation technology; Social Networking TV function; Multitasking; 3D Real Sound with 8 train speakers; Media Player; Bluetooth; DLNA; VIERA Link; four HDMI connections and three USB ports. Additionally the GT50 models incorporate the glass & metal design – Stylish Metal Frame with a gradation metal pedestal.

ST50 Series

The TC-P50ST50, 50-inch class (49.9 inches measured diagonally); the TC-P55ST50, 55-inch class (55.1 inches measured diagonally); the TC-P60ST30, 60-inch class (60.1 inches measured diagonally) and the TC-P65ST50, 65 inch class (64.7 inches measured diagonally) comprise the ST 50 series of FULL HD 3D VIERA HDTVs. The ST30 models include Infinite Black Pro Panel; VIERA Connect with Web browser and built-in Wi-Fi; 1080p FULL HD resolution; 2500 FFD (Focused Field Drive); Fast Switching Phosphors; 2D ? 3D conversion; Social Networking TV function; 3D Real Sound with 8-Train Speakers; Media Player; Bluetooth; DLNA; VIERA Link, three HDMI connections and two USB ports.

UT50 Series

There are four screen sizes in the UT50 series – the TC-P42UT50, 42 inch class (41.6 inches measured diagonally); TC-P50UT50, 50 inch class (49.9 inches measured diagonally); TC-P55UT50, 55 inch class (55.1 inches measured diagonally); TC-P60UT50, 60 inch class (60.1 inches measured diagonally). All offer FULL HD 3D; 1080p FULL HD resolution; VIERA Connect (Wi-Fi ready); 2500 FFD (Focused Field Drive); Fast Switching Phosphors; 2D ? 3D conversion; Social Networking TV function; Media Player; Bluetooth; DLNA; VIERA Link; two HDMI connections and two USB ports.

XT50 Series

The XT50 series provides the consumer with an affordable 3D solution with Online Movies feature, a service that provides select Panasonic’s IPTV functionality by adding five of the most popular movies to the TV’s internet functionality. The TC-P42XT50, 42 inch class (41.6 inches measured diagonally) and the TC-P50XT50, 50 inch class (49.9 inches measured diagonally) produce 720p resolution and features Online Movies, a service that provides select Panasonic’s IPTV functionality by adding five of the most popular movies to the TV’s internet functionality; 2D ? 3D conversion; 600Hz Sub-field Drive; Bluetooth; Media Player; DLNA; VIERA Link; two HDMI and two USB connections.

U50 Series

The TC-P50U50, 50 inch class (49.9 inches measured diagonally) is the lone non-3D in this year’s HDTV Plasma model line-up. The model features 1080p FULL HD resolution; Fast Switching Phosphors, Media Player; 600Hz Sub-Field Drive ;Game Mode ;two HDMI connections and one USB port.

2012 Panasonic VIERA LCD/LED TVs

The 2012 series focuses on larger screen sizes and LED based HDTVs, with 14 of the 16 models incorporating LED technology. Adhering to its long standing focus on providing products that consumers ask for, Panasonic added 47 inch and 55 inch screen sizes to its LED/LCD family and its 3D line up.

The 2012 line-up continues to benefit from the addition of the IPS LED LCD Panel (In Plane Switching) technology. The IPS LED LCD Panel delivers a wide viewing angle with almost no picture degradation at off angle viewing, a super high speed 1920 Backlight Scanning for higher moving picture resolution during fast action scenes, reduction of afterglow and a smooth, crisp image. The high performance, high speed, high transmittance panel materials contribute to the wide viewing angle, high contrast performance and fast response time, which in turn dramatically reduces artifacts and 3D crosstalk.

Panasonic is committed to producing HDTVs that are mindful of the environment. The new and improved high efficient LED LCD Panels reduce targeted power consumption up to approximately 25% over last years models.

VIERA Connect1, Panasonic’s proprietary internet functionality is integrated into 12 of the new models with a new robust platform that provides easy access to such sits as Amazon Instant Video, Netflix, Pandora , Facebook, CinemaNow, VUDU, Hulu Plus, Skype, Ustream, sports sites – MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS2, Fox Sports, gaming and health and wellness sites.

WT50 Series

The state of the Art design, WT50 LED series marks the debut of the two new, larger screen sizes, the TC-L47WT50, 47 inch class (47 inches measured diagonally) and the TC-L55WT50, 55 inch class (54.5 inches measured diagonally). The WT50 HDTVs feature the FULL HD 3D, IPS LED LCD Panel; Super High Speed 1920 Backlight Scanning for higher moving picture resolution during fast action scenes, and a smooth, crisp image; 1080p resolution; VIERA Connect with built-in WiFi and Web Browser; a new Clear Panel Pro and Super-Narrow Metal Frame with Crescent Stand; 2D ? 3D conversion; Social Networking TV function to allow users to access social network sites while simultaneously watching TV; Multitasking feature to switch between apps ; 3D Real Sound with 8-Train Speakers, providing immersive sound experience; Media Player, allows one to view digital images and HD video recorded on a SD Memory Card; DLNA; VIERA Touch Pad Controller; four HDMI terminals and three USB ports. The series is Energy Star certified.

DT50 Series

Continuing Panasonic’s move to larger LED screen sizes, the DT50 series, which provides Smart TV experience, includes two models, the TC-L47DT50, 47 inch class (47 inches measured diagonally)and the TC-L55DT50, 55 inch class (54.5 inches measured diagonally). Featuring the FULL HD 3D, IPS LED LCD Panel: Super High Speed 1920 Backlight Scanning for higher moving picture resolution during fast action scenes and a smooth, crisp image, the DT50 series includes VIERA Connect with built-in WiFi and Web Browser; a new Narrow Metal Frame; 1080p resolution; 2D ? 3D conversion; Social Networking TV function; 3D Real Sound with 8-Train Speakers; Media Player; DLNA; four HDMI terminals; three USB ports. In addition, the two DT50 LED HDTVs are Energy Star certified.

ET5 Series

The three models that comprise the ET5 series feature FULL HD polarized 3D, IPS LED LCD Panel. The TC-L42ET5, 42 inch class (42 inches measured diagonally), TC-L47ET5, 47 inch class (47 inches measured diagonally); and TC-L55ET5, 55 inch class (54.6 inches measured diagonally) incorporate the IPS LED panel, 360 Backlight Scanning for higher moving picture resolution during fast action scenes, and a smooth, crisp image; VIERA Connect with built-in WiFi and Web Browser; 2D ? 3D conversion; Social Networking TV function ?Media Player; DLNA; four HDMI and two USB terminals; a PC input. Furthermore, each of the ET5s comes with 4 pairs of polarized 3D glasses. The ET5 series is also Energy Star certified.

E50 Series

The E50 series features the IPS LED LCD Panel, a slim design and brilliant picture and is available in three screen sizes, TC-L42E50, 42 inch class (42 inches measured diagonally); TC-L47E50, 47 inch class (47 inches measured diagonally); TC-L55E50, 55 inch class (54.6 inches measured diagonally). Featuring 360 Backlight Scanning for higher moving picture resolution during fast action scenes, and a , crisp image the E50 models also feature1080p resolution; VIERA Connect; Social Networking TV function; DLNA; a PC input; four HDMI terminals; two USB ports. The series is ready and Energy Star certified.

E5 Series

The four LED HDTVs in the E5 series include the IPS LED LCD Panel, feature 1080p resolution; Online Movies a service that provides select Panasonic’s IPTV functionality by adding five of the most popular movies to the TV’s internet functionality; DLNA; four HDMI terminals; two USB ports and a PC input. The TC-L32E5, 32 inch class (31.5 inches measured diagonally) , TC-L37E5, 37 inch class (36.5 inches measured diagonally), TC-L42E5 inches class (42 inches measured diagonally) and TC-L47E5 inches class (47 inches measured diagonally) are ready and both are Energy Star certified.

X5 Series

The TC-L32X5, 32 inch class (31.5 inches measured diagonally) is a720p IPS LED LCD Panel. The TV features Media Player; three HDMI terminals; one USB port and a PC input. The X5 series also offers the TC-L24X5, 1080p LED LCD Panel, 24 inch class (23.6 inches measured diagonally) featuring one HDMI terminal; one USB, a PC input and Game Mode. The L32X5 is Eco efficient and is Energy Star certified.

U5 Series

The TC-L42U5, 42 inch class (42 inches measured diagonally) is one of two LCD HDTVs (cold cathode backlighting) in the 2012 collection. The TV is a 1080p model with three HDMI terminals; one USB port, a PC input and Game Mode.

C5 Series

The TC-L32C5, 32 inch class (31.5 inches measured diagonally) is a 720p, LCD HDTV (cold cathode backlighting) with two HDMI terminals; one USB port, a PC Input and Game Mode.

