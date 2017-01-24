Paradigm CI Pro and Elite in-wall LCR Speakers Designed for the Home Theater

Paradigm Electronics has just released six new LCR in-wall speakers: CI Pro P5, P3, P1 and CI Elite E7, E5 and E3. Designed with the residential home theater in mind, these speakers deliver high quality acoustics while remaining discrete.

Each of these additions to Paradigm’s current CI Pro and CI Elite lineups features an integrated backbox made from ¾-inch MDF, which prevents sound from bleeding into adjacent rooms/floors, and making these LCRs a perfect option for homeowners striving to create a soundproof media room. Each LCR also includes an optional “tweeter boost” to ensure that the sound output remains optimal, even when installed behind a perforated media screen.

The new LCRs are perfectly aligned with the current CI Pro and CI Elite models, making the addition of these speakers into a current theater room or listening space seamless. Both the aesthetic and sound performance are consistent with these current lines.

The CI Pro series takes performance to the next level with patented technology, step-up components, and hallmark Paradigm sound quality, plus a bezel-free micro-perf grille with an incredibly discreet aesthetic. The CI Elite series has all the technology advantages and grille aesthetics of CI Pro, plus oversized voice coils and X-PAL pure aluminum cone technology for the ultimate in sound performance.

Manufactured in Canada, all models feature:

• X-PAL PPA (Perforated Phase Alignment) tweeter

• ART (Active Ridge Technology)

• Magnetic Bezel-Free Micro-Perf Grille

• Die-Cast Aluminum Clamps

• Rear Component Shielding

• Nickle-plated and spring loaded binding posts

The CI Pro and CI Elite LCR additions enable users to bring out the best in movies, TV, gaming and multimedia content. The resulting output level, dialog intelligibility and wide dispersion create a truly cinematic experience for all listeners in the room. Details about each new model are outlined below.

CI Pro LCRs:

CI Pro P5 – $1,999 (US MSRP)

Tweeter: One x 1-inch X-PAL PPA Tweeter

Bass Drivers: Two x 6.5-inch mineral filled cones with overmolded ART surrounds

Voice Coil: 1-inch

Mid Range Driver: One x 6.5-inch coaxial mineral filled PP cone

Passive Drivers: Two x 6.5-inch mineral filled cones with overmolded ART surrounds

Dimensions: 43″ (H) x 9.5″ (W) x 4.1″ (D)

CI Pro P3 – $1,499 (US MSRP)

Tweeter: One x 1-inch X-PAL PPA Tweeter

Bass/Mid Range Driver: Two x 5.5-inch mineral filled PP cones

Voice Coil: 1-inch

Passive Drivers: Two x 5.5-inch mineral filled cones with overmolded ART surrounds

Dimensions: 32″ (H) x 7.6″ (W) x 4.1″ (D)

CI Pro P1 – $999 (US MSRP)

Tweeter: One x 1-inch X-PAL PPA Tweeter

Bass/Mid Range Driver: Two x 5.5-inch mineral filled PP cones

Voice Coil: 1-inch

Dimensions: 20.6″ (H) x 7.6″ (W) x 4.1″ (D)

CI Elite LCRs:

CI Elite E7 – $3,499 (US MSRP)

Tweeter: One x 1-inch X-PAL PPA Tweeter

Bass Drivers: Two x 8-inch X-PAL cones with overmolded ART surrounds

Voice Coil: 1.5-inch

Mid Range Driver: One x 6.5-inch coaxial X-PAL cone

Passive Drivers: Two x 8-inch X-PAL cones with overmolded ART surrounds

Dimensions: 43″ (H) x 9.5″ (W) x 4.1″ (D)

CI Elite E5 – $2,499 (US MSRP)

Tweeter: One x 1-inch X-PAL PPA Tweeter

Bass Drivers: Two x 6.5-inch X-PAL cones with overmolded ART surrounds

Voice Coil: 1.5-inch

Mid Range Driver: One x 6.5-inch coaxial X-PAL cone

Passive Drivers: Two x 6.5-inch X-PAL cones with overmolded ART surrounds

Dimensions: 43″ (H) x 9.5″ (W) x 4.1″ (D)

CI Elite E3 – $1,999 (US MSRP)

Tweeter: One x 1-inch X-PAL PPA Tweeter

Bass Drivers: Two x 5.5-inch X-PAL cones with overmolded ART surrounds

Voice Coil: 1.5-inch

Passive Drivers: Two x 5.5-inch X-PAL cones with overmolded ART surrounds

Dimensions: 32″ (H) x 7.6″ (W) x 4.1″ (D)

The CI Pro and Elite LCRs will begin shipping February 2017.

For more information, please visit www.paradigm.com