Paradigm Monitor Series 7 Subwoofers

Paradigm has just announced the addition of three new subwoofers to its recently announced Monitor Series 7 line. The new subwoofers feature the same new streamlined aesthetics and smaller footprint of the latest edition of the Monitor series loudspeakers. The three new Monitor Series 7 subwoofers are: the Monitor SUB 8, Monitor SUB 10 and Monitor SUB 12. All three subwoofers incorporate a number of trickle-down technologies from Paradigm’s Studio and Signature Series subwoofers, delivered in more conventional and smaller boxes.

The Monitor SUB 8, Monitor SUB 10 and Monitor SUB 12 are engineered around the same single-driver design. The SUB 8 and SUB 10 both feature a mineral-filled polypropylene cone with a new-to-this-series corrugated Santoprene surround (8 and 10 inches, respectively) first seen in the company’s ultra-high-end Signature Series, a 1½-inch 4-layer copper-clad aluminum voice coil, Nomex spider, 4.5 lb ferrite magnet and an AVS die-cast heat sink chassis. The SUB 12 turns up the heat with a 2-inch 4-layer copper-clad aluminum voice coil, 6.5 lb ferrite magnet, along with dual Nomex spiders and AVS die-cast heat sink chassis.

All three subs feature internal Ultra-Class D amplifers delivering 900 watts Dynamic Peak/300 watts RMS Sustained power and boast low frequency extension of 19 Hz (SUB 8), 17 Hz (SUB 10) and 16 Hz (SUB 12) (DIN). The Monitor subs are wireless-ready; with the addition of Paradigm’s PT-2 transmitter (sold separately), up to four Monitor subwoofers can be daisy-chained simultaneously.

Each sub in the line comes with an integrated USB port for PBK (Paradigm’s Perfect Bass Kit) equalization (sold separately), which analyzes the subwoofer’s response in a room and then sets the correct equalization parameters to obtain optimal sound, even with less-than optimal placement.

Designed, engineered, and manufactured in Paradigm’s state-of-the-art Toronto, Canada facility, the Monitor Series 7 subwoofers are the perfect complement to the newly launched Monitor Series 7 line of loudspeakers.

All three subs are available in Black Ash to match the Monitor Series loudspeakers and estimated US MSRP is: Monitor SUB 8 – $699; Monitor SUB 10 – $849, Monitor Sub 12 – $999.

For more information on Paradigm, visit: www.paradigm.com.