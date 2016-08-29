Paradigm PERSONA Loudspeaker Lineup Preview

Paradigm has just posted a sneak peek on their Facebook page of a brand new loudspeaker range called PERSONA. This range will include the Flagship Hybrid 9H, a culmination of over 33-years of technology innovation with loudspeaker design. Entirely Crafted in Canada.

Rumor has it that the PERSONA series will be shown for the first time in Canada at the upcoming TAVES Consumer Electronics Show [Oct. 28 – Oct. 30, 2016].

Check it a short video at the link below:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10154491411371542&id=59730316541

