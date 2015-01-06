Pass Labs INT-60 and INT-250 Integrated Amplifiers (CES 2015)

Pass Laboratories has just introduced two brand new integrated amplifiers – the INT-60 and the INT-250 models – at the International CES. Both models promise

The company changed the way audiophiles perceived integrated amplifiers five years ago when it introduced their first-ever line of integrated amplifiers, which, among other advances, reduced the amount of gain stages normally associated with integrated amps from 6-9 to a streamlined two. The amps’ unique topology proved to be the cleanest, most direct signal path possible, and the approach provided superlative audiophile performance in otherwise modest packages.

Now, Pass Labs is improving upon those pioneering integrated amps with new iterations that are both models of electronic elegance. Based on Pass Labs’ lauded INT-30A, the 60-watt INT-60 Integrated Amplifier provides wattage with all the finesse and delicacy surpassing its predecessor, and works best with speakers of 87dB efficiency or greater.

The INT-60 builds upon the INT-30A’s legendary “You are there” soundstage, offering spectacular realism, even with difficult speaker loads such as electrostatics or planars. The INT-60 features the same power supply and output stages, along with the iconic glowing meter, as found on Pass Labs’ Point 8 amplifiers. The new model features Direct Access buttons for the four inputs on the faceplate, a digital level display, plus a Volume Control knob and Mute button. On the back are four line-level inputs, a line-level output, and two pairs of Furutech speaker binding posts.

The new INT-250 ups the wattage from the INT-150’s 150 watts to 250 watts per channel. The INT-250 is optimized for greater versatility with speaker loads of 86dB efficiency or less. Like the INT-60, the INT-250 features the same power supply and output stages, along with the iconic glowing meter as found on Pass Labs’ Point 8 amplifiers. It too features four line-level inputs, a line-level output, and two pairs of Furutech speaker binding posts. As with the INT-60, there are Direct Access buttons for the four inputs on the faceplate and a digital level display, in addition to a Volume Control knob and a Mute button.

The INT-60 will retail for $9,000 US and the INT-250 for $12,000 US.