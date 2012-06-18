Perreaux Audiant DP32 Preamplifier

Perreaux Industries Ltd., a New Zealand based audio product company, has just announced the U.S. release of their new high resolution audio preamplifier, the Audiant DP32. The new Audiant DP32 is a fully balanced analog preamplifier with on-board 32-bit/192kHz asynchronous USB DAC.
Key to the performance of the new Audiant DP32 DAC is the ESS Technology flagship 32-bit Sabre32 ES9018 reference digital to analog converter chip. With six digital inputs (one AES/EBU, one asynchronous USB, two coaxial & two optical) the DP32 accepts all consumer digital audio interfaces.
Perreaux has designed the Audiant DP32 with features such as: digital re-clocking, discrete shunt regulators, a buffered passive volume control and direct coupled inputs.
The fully balanced analog preamplifier offers two buffered analog inputs and accommodates both balanced XLR and single-ended RCA cables and a selectable home theater bypass allows seamless integration into any home theater system.
The new DP32 takes on the clean and stylistic lines of the Perreaux Audiant range, equipped with an intuitive and easy to use touch panel interface.
Covered by an extended five year warranty, the DP32 is priced at $2,895 U.S. and is currently available. Look for more information at: www.perreaux.com.
