Philips Fidelio NC1L On-Ear Headphones [CES 2015]

The new Philips Fidelio NC1L on-ear headphones will be on display at the Gibson Brands tent, Central Plaza One at the CES 2015. The Philips Fidelio NC1L on-ear headphones are the first ever battery-free active noise cancelling headphones. This feat is accomplished by using a direct digital connection to an iOS device with a Lightning connector. Digital to Analog Conversion (24-bit) as well as amplification takes place within the NC1L headphones themselves to ensure the highest level of performance.

Combining high-quality sound, sophisticated design and advanced technology, the headphones include three modes:

•Active Noise Cancelling – for fully immersive noise cancellation

•Open-ear listening – lets in ambient noise so that you can hear what’s going on around you when using the headphones

•Natural voice – a calibrated level of Active Noise Cancellation to enable a more natural and comfortable experience when making calls using the built-in mic

The Philips Fidelio NC1L headphones use a hybrid Active Noise Cancellation approach, with four microphones detecting ambient noise before inverting the signal, effectively cancelling it out and converting background noise to silence. Two ‘FeedBackward’ microphones positioned next to the headphone drivers provide strong noise cancellation at low frequencies, whilst the two ‘FeedForward’ microphones positioned on the outside of the headphone extend the bandwidth of noise cancellation into the mid and high frequencies.

A full chain of audiophile-grade components – coupled with perfectly tuned high-bandwidth and high-precision neodymium drivers – ensures a truly exceptional sound experience on the go. Compact fully foldable and lightweight, the headphones’ memory foam ear pads are designed to provide an ergonomic fit, great comfort and breathability – ensuring you can continue to enjoy the sound the headphones deliver, even over the long haul.

The Philips Fidelio NC1L headphones will be available in North America in April 2015 at a MSRP of: $299 U.S. Look for more information to become available at: http://www.philips.ca.