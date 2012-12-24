It should be pretty obvious by now that the home of the near future will rely on smartphones and tablets. At the Guydster studio, we love to use our mobile devices to control various audio and video components. And now thanks to the Philips Hue connected bulbs you can also control lighting in your home from an iPhone or iPad. The dimmable, LED-based Hue light bulb outputs 600 lumens and can be dialed in using the control app to all shades of white (from warm to cold) and a variety of colors. $199.95 (Philips Hue Connected Bulb Starter Pack – includes 3 bulbs + bridge). You can even set timers to help you wake up. Up to 50 Hue light bulbs can be used in a single system. Available at www.apple.com. News via www.guydster.com