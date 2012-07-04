Pioneer S-MM251 Computer Speakers

Pioneer has announced their new S-MM251 USB-powered computer speakers that incorporate an integrated digital-to-analogue converter (DAC). The enclosures are designed to enhance low frequency reproduction, while remaining stylish. The S-MM251 can be connected easily to virtually any laptop or desktop computer, to deliver increased audio output and improved sound quality over OEM integrated computer speakers.

The S-MM251 has a modern form factor that resembles small domes, and features 1.75-inch metal drivers and control buttons for volume up, volume down and mute. For increased low frequency response, the speakers use bass-reflex enclosures. The speakers are connected and powered using an included USB cable, and the integrated blue LED in front of each speaker indicates a proper connection. Its built-in audio digital-to-analog-converter (DAC) ensures high quality sound with plenty of power.