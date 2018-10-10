Product News: McIntosh MC312 Power Amplifier

McIntosh has just introduced the MC312 Power Amplifier which promised many years of musical enjoyment. Like the MC302 that it replaces, the MC312 is a 300 Watts per channel stereo amplifier and is a great choice to power virtually any home audio system. The full 300 Watts can be delivered to almost any speakers regardless if they have 2, 4 or 8 Ohm impedance thanks to its unique Autoformer technology.

The MC312 has received numerous improvements compared to the MC302. Most notably is that filter capacity has been doubled, which increases dynamic headroom an impressive 27% from 1.8dB to 2.3dB. This increase means the MC312 will be even better suited to handle wide dynamic swings in music. Distortion prevention and bass performance also benefit from the increased filter capacity.

While still looking very much like a McIntosh, the MC312 has received some key design updates. Direct LED backlighting now illuminates the front panel for improved color accuracy. The audio output Autoformers still straddle the power transformer but are now located in new enclosures that are capped by a single cover containing glass inserts that show the wiring diagram for each transformer.

Other updates include the addition of Monogrammed Heatsinks and an eco-friendly power management system. Numerous circuit components and internal wiring have also been upgraded. Balanced and unbalanced outputs have been added to enable bi-amping or tri-amping speakers; they can also be used to connect to a secondary system if the preamplifier doesn’t have enough connections, or to connect a powered subwoofer. The MC312 is packed full of other exclusive McIntosh technologies including: Power Guard, Sentry Monitor, Power Control, and patented Solid Cinch speaker binding posts.

The MC312 sits on a beautiful polished stainless steel chassis and features the timeless McIntosh black glass front panel, illuminated logo, control knobs, aluminum end caps and a pair of fast responding blue Watt meters.

Shipping begins in October. $7,000 USD.