Product News: McIntosh MCT500 SACD/CD Transport

McIntosh recently revealed the new MCT500 SACD/CD Transport. This digital-only component offers 4 digital outputs including balanced, coax and optical outputs plus the company’s exclusive MCT connector. To enjoy CDs, it can be paired with any product that has standard digital inputs and a digital-to-analog convertor (DAC).

For high res audio SACD playback, the MCT500’s proprietary MCT output needs to be connected (via the included cable) to a McIntosh preamp or integrated amp with an MCT input.

All common disc types can be played on the MCT500, including SACD, CD, CD-R/RW and DVD-R. A USB input is conveniently located on the front panel for easy access. In addition to store bought CDs and SACDs, popular file formats such as AAC, AIFF, ALAC, DSD (up to DSD128), FLAC, MP3, WAV (up to 24-bit/192kHz) and WMA can be played from user generated CD or DVD Data Discs and USB flash drives.

Disc handling is smooth and quiet thanks to an advanced disc transport with a precision die-cast aluminum tray. An advanced digital servo provides fast, quiet and accurate operation. A disc’s audio data is read at twice the normal rate insuring better disc tracking and error correction processing.

Available now for $4,500 USD.