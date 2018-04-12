Product News: Monitor Audio Installation Amplifiers

The just-announced Monitor Audio Installation Amplifiers are designed for use in a wide range of residential and commercial environments. Featuring cutting-edge Hypex amplifiers for the best sound performance, this new series consists of five models, priced from $899 to $3,499. Audio channels can be grouped or bridged to enable flexible installations and can be configured to run in 1,2,3,6,8 or 12 channel modes. These new amplifiers are housed in slim 1U and 2U high cases that universally fit into most racks, whilst delivering 93% energy efficiency. The amplifier names all begin with ‘lA’ for Installation Amplifier, followed by their power in watts per channel at 4 ohms, the number of channels and a ‘C’ if it’s IP connected. All amplifiers include a 5 year warranty.

There are two types of amplifiers within this new range:

Distribution Amplifiers – Full connectivity with simple wired voltage trigger or signal sense.

IA60-12: $1,599 (60 watts x 12 channels @ 4 ohms)

IA150-2: $899 (150 watts x 2 channels @ 4 ohms)

Connected ‘Connect’ Amplifiers – More complex DSP and IP control included, offering wider flexibility and integration.

IA150-8C: $3,499 (150 watts x 8 channels @ 4 ohms)

IA800-2C: $1,999 (800 watts x 2 channels @ 4 ohms)

IA200-2C: $1,149 (200 watts x 2 channels @ 4 ohms)

