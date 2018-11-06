Product News: Thorens TD 201 and TD202 Turntables

Erikson Consumer, Canadian distributor for Thorens has just revealed two new turntables – just in time for the holidays – the Thorens TD 201 and TD 202.

The new TD 201 and TD202 turntables are ideal for music fans just getting into the resurgent, and growing world of vinyl. Both come with a pre-configured cartridge, integrated, switchable phono stage for direct connection to any amplifier or receiver, smooth-running belt driven motor, and an aluminum platter with a rubber mat.

Thorens TD 201

Available in a high-gloss black finish, the Thorens 201 is a great choice for anyone looking for a robust, easy-to-use plug-and-play turntable. The TD 201 comes with a TP 71 tonearm that uses a detachable headshell with a preconfigured AT 3600 cartridge. Using the switchable integrated phono stage, the TD 201 can be connected to any amplifier or receiver even if it does not have a specific input for phono devices.

TD 201 will be available from Erikson Consumer at the end of November, and carry a retail price of $799.99 CDN.

Thorens TD 202

The TD 202 completes the array of Thorens’ manual plug-and-play turntables. This model comes with a larger, high-gloss black plinth and an AT 95E cartridge. The integrated phono stage includes an additional analogue/digital converter with USB out, allowing users to digitize their favourite vinyl music directly to a computer using compatible recording software that can be downloaded from the web (not included).

The TD 202 will be available from Erikson Consumer at the end of November, and carry a retail price of $1199.99 CDN.

For more info, please visit www.thorens.com.

To find Thorens dealers in Canada please visit www.eriksonconsumer.com