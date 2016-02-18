PSB Imagine XA Dolby Atmos Speaker



PSB has announced their first Dolby Atmos enabled speaker module, the Imagine XA. The new Imagine XA has been specifically designed to sit on top of PSB Imagine X floor-standing and bookshelf speakers; instantly enabling Dolby Atmos configurations from 5.1.2 to 7.1.4 and beyond. The new Imagine XA comes complete with wall mount bracket and anti-slip strips.

The Imagine XA can be added to any existing floor-standing or bookshelf speaker to create a true, sonic atmosphere. Dolby Atmos moves sound around, even above you, immersing listeners in all the excitement and lifelike realism of music and movies. The XA speaker, finished in simulated black ash, can be secured to the top with anti-slip strips or wall mounted with the supplied mounting bracket.

PSB’s Imagine X speakers provide the ideal solution for recreating the magic of Dolby Atmos and will be on display at ISE 2016 in Amsterdam in the Dolby and PSB booths.

Working with Dolby, and using advanced acoustic research uncovered at Canada’s famous National Research Council, PSB developed the Imagine XA with a very precise frequency and directivity response that perfectly matches Dolby’s specs. Not only does this mean the Imagine XA’s advanced driver technology and crossover design will produce a lifelike Dolby Atmos experience, it also integrates perfectly with almost any home cinema system for the best possible 3D imaging.

To achieve the required performance for the Dolby Atmos application, custom-designed drivers were created for Imagine XA utilizing technology from PSB flagship models. The tweeters are titanium dome with ferrofluid cooling and a neodymium magnet structure. Woofers are clay/ceramic reinforced injection molded polypropylene cones. The advanced crossover design and distinctive wave-guide grille dial the Imagine XA precisely into the specified Dolby Atmos target function. Speaker terminals are 5-way gold plated binding posts.

Like all PSB speakers, final voicing is performed by Founder and Chief Designer, Paul Barton, at Canada’s famed National Research Council. PSB’s research has discovered how listener preferences can be integrated into a wide range of speaker designs for many different applications, yet all featuring consistent sound quality that is natural and lifelike.

For more than forty years, PSB has been best known for producing superbly engineered, critically acclaimed products over a wide range of price points and applications. At the same time, the company has also established a reputation for delivering remarkable value in home theater speakers with Imagine XA and Dolby Atmos being just the latest example.

Key Features of PSB Imagine XA:

◦Selected for Dolby Atmos demonstrations in the Dolby booth at ISE

◦Meets or exceeds stringent Dolby Atmos specification

◦Can transform current home theater system to a variety of Dolby Atmos configurations

◦Can be placed on top of any quality speaker or wall mounted (bracket included)

◦Designed to sonically integrate with other Imagine speakers

◦Custom-designed drivers utilizing technology from PSB flagship models

◦Final voicing performed by Paul Barton at Canada’s famed NRC

The all-new PSB Imagine XA Dolby Atmos enabled speaker modules will be available in March 2016 at a MSRP of: $499/U.S. per pair. Look for more information on these and other PSB products at: http://www.psbspeakers.com