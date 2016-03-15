Reborn Montreal Audio Show is set to feature 60+ exhibitors this weekend – Mar. 18 to 20!

The reborn Montreal Audio Show (called the Montreal Salon Audio // Audio Fest) is set to feature 60+ exhibitors this coming weekend – confirmed today by the organizers! That’s more than double compared to what the ‘original show’ was going to showcase – WOW! The show runs from Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 20, 2016 and this year offers completely FREE admission. We encourage all of our readers from the Montreal area to get out there and support the show this weekend! Suave Kajko, publisher of CANADA HiFi, and senior editor George de Sa will be traveling to Montreal for the 3 days show remarkably happy to see this iconic Canadian event back on its feet. ‪#‎salonsonimage‬ ‪#‎montrealaudioshow‬

For complete show details please visit https://www.facebook.com/mtlsalonaudio

Here’s a list of the exhibitors as of today: