Record Store Day 2018 – April 21

Looking for a reason to get out of the house this spring? Visit a couple of your favorite records stores this “Record Store Day” on April 21, 2018. Conceived in 2007 to celebrate the unique culture of record fans, thousands of record stores around the globe offer special vinyl, CD releases and various promotional products exclusively on this day. Most participating stores also offer festivities that include such activities as performances, cook-outs, body painting, meet & greets with artists, parades, DJs spinning records, and more.

Learn about participating record stores in your town hit up recordstoreday.com