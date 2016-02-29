Reference 3A Launches Reflector Monitor Speaker

Reference 3A has just revealed a brand new monitor out called the Reflector, offering the company’s most advanced speaker design to date.
The cabinet sides of the Reflector have layers of thick glass, laminated with an absorbing material in constrained mode, structurally integrated onto the main cabinet. Critically positioned and perforated cross and vertical spine braces prevent the inward movement of the cabinet walls.
Tune-able brass tension rods have been applied in both lateral directions to prevent outward movements, to create the company’s most silent cabinet ever, even exceeding that of the previous flagship built with dense resin board panels.
Newly refined and specifically optimized for the Reflector, Reference 3A’s proprietary woven carbon fibre driver is hyper-exponentially shaped to avoid cone break up modes, operating in direct-coupled, full range mode without the requirements of a crossover, avoiding signal interruption for the most immediate wave propagation.
High frequencies are served by a well-matched beryllium tweeter which is perfectly aligned and positioned in a precisely shaped wave guide. The high frequency bandwidth is controlled by a single, in-house customized capacitor resulting in a well-integrated and very coherent spatial sound.
PRICE : $12,000 pair
For more info, please visit www.reference3a.com/reflector.html
アディダス リュック
アディダスのシューズ通販専門店。アディダス スニーカー,アディダス オリジナルス,アディダス ランニングシューズ、格安で評判の優良通販アディダス Adidasショップ！どこよりも品揃えも豊富です！
The information and facts talked about in the post are a few of the very best accessible.
The facts mentioned in the post are some of the best offered.
nike free 5.0 herr
I cling on to listening to the newscast lecture about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i find some?
nike air max sneakers
My wife and i ended up being so more than happy that Emmanuel could round up his reports from your precious recommendations he acquired through the site. It’s not at all simplistic just to be making a gift of solutions that many some people may have b…
Nike Air Max TN M盲n Skor Bl氓 Svart utlopp p氓 n盲tet
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful information particularly the last part I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this particular info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
K枚pa Nike Air Max billigt rea sverige
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re amazing! Thanks!
Billiga skor nike air max
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it friend
Nike Air Max 90 Dam Skor Vit Gr氓 Bl氓 R枚tt Gr枚n
whoah this blog is wonderful i really like studying your articles. Stay up the good paintings! You recognize, lots of people are searching round for this info, you could aid them greatly.
nike air max 365
Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This information offered by you is very practical for correct planning.
Nike Blazer High Mocka Vt Gym-R枚da Skor F枚r Dam
Hello.This article was really motivating, particularly since I was browsing for thoughts on this issue last Thursday.
Nike Air Max 2012 Dam Skor Silver Rosa
I抦 not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Nike Air Max 90 Kvinnor Skor Rosa Svart s盲rskild
I have read several just right stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you place to make the sort of fantastic informative website.
nike air max lunar90 billigt rea sverige
Of course, what a splendid blog and instructive posts, I will bookmark your blog.All the Best!
Nike Air Max 90 M盲n Skor Orange
naturally like your web-site but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the reality then again I will certainly come back again.
nike air max command dam billigt rea sverige
Very energetic blog, I loved that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
Billiga nike skor dam leopard
Wow, awesome weblog format! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you make running a blog look easy. The overall glance of your web site is excellent, as well as the content material!
nike air silver
Ridiculous story there. What happened after? Good luck!
Nike Kobe 9 High 2015 Christmas Red Black Herr Skor Sverige
This post is invaluable. Where can I find out more?
cheap blue max air compressor
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue with your site in web explorer, might check this顡?IE nonetheless is the market leader and a large element of other folks will leave out your magnificent writing because of this problem.
ralph lauren sneakers herr
You really make it appear so easy along with your presentation however I in finding this matter to be actually one thing which I think I would never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely extensive for me. I am looking forward in yo…
cheap champs air max 95
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
cheap jordan air max fusion
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
fred perry keng盲t
Hi there, You’ve done an incredible job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.
fred perry pik茅
Keep working ,terrific job!
lacoste kl盲der
Hi, just wanted to tell you, I liked this article. It was helpful. Keep on posting!
rea herrkl盲der
Terrific paintings! This is the type of info that should be shared across the internet. Shame on Google for not positioning this submit upper! Come on over and seek advice from my web site . Thanks =)
cheap nike air max defy
hello there and thank you for your info ?I certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load properl…
Nike Air Max 90 Homme Chaussures Blanc billig
This video post is in fact fantastic, the echo feature and the picture quality of this tape post is truly awesome.
Nike Shox R4 Vit/Dodger Blue f枚r dam
Excellent, what a website it is! This webpage presents helpful data to us, keep it up.
Nike Blazer Mid Vintage Mocka Basketskor Gr枚n/Ny-Gr枚n/Vita F枚r Herr
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog. A fantastic read. I’ll de…
nike running shoes
I am not positive the place you are getting your info, but good topic. I must spend some time finding out much more or working out more. Thank you for excellent info I used to be on the lookout for this info for my mission.
cheap air griffey max 1
Hi, just wanted to mention, I loved this post. It was funny. Keep on posting!
nike air max 90 pink
Iˇve learn a few good stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much attempt you place to make any such magnificent informative site.
nike elastico
What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this blog; this webpage consists of amazing and actually fine material for readers.
cheap air max 95 neon
Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful info specially the last part I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
M盲n Nike Air Max 95 svart/gr氓/r枚d
whoah this blog is excellent i really like studying your posts. Stay up the good work! You already know, lots of individuals are hunting round for this information, you could help them greatly.
cartier bracelets fake
It’s truly a nice and useful piece of information. I’m happy that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.|
buy youtube views
[…]one of our guests recently suggested the following website[…]
air max 90 dam
Fine way of describing, and nice article to obtain data on the topic of my presentation subject, which i am going to convey in academy.
Billig Moncler DunJackor Kvinnor Rea
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you actually realize what you’re speaking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally seek advice from my site =). We could have a link change arrangement among us!
woolrich uomo
Hello. splendid job. I did not anticipate this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
canada goose jacka dam
Good blog! I really love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
canada goose trillium parka navy
hello!,I like your writing very so much! proportion we be in contact extra about your article on AOL? I need an expert in this area to solve my problem. Maybe that is you! Having a look forward to peer you.
Billig Moncler stockholm Rea
I’ve been browsing on-line greater than three hours lately, but I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is pretty price enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the net sha…
canada goose jacka stockholm
excellent points altogether, you simply received a emblem new reader. What would you recommend in regards to your post that you made some days in the past? Any certain?
canada goose jacka dam
Hi, how’s it going? Just shared this post with a colleague, we had a good laugh.
nike air max herr
Excellent way of describing, and pleasant paragraph to take facts on the topic of my presentation topic, which i am going to deliver in institution of higher education.
offerte piumini moncler
As I web-site possessor I believe the content material here is rattling magnificent , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck.
Billig Moncler Jacka dam Rea
Keep working ,terrific job!
woolrich outlet
Very efficiently written article. It will be beneficial to anyone who employess it, as well as yours truly :). Keep up the good work – for sure i will check out more posts.
mulberry v盲ska
Usually I don’t learn post on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice post.
nike air max 90 rea
I haven藝t checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend
Billiga ugg st枚vlar
Great 顡?I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least.…
woolrich outlet bologna
Super-Duper website! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also
woolrich bologna
Wow, that’s what I was seeking for, what a information! existing here at this web site, thanks admin of this web page.
moncler piumini donna
I simply couldn’t leave your website before suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard info an individual supply on your visitors? Is going to be again ceaselessly in order to check up on new posts
Billig Moncler online Rea
I wish to voice my gratitude for your kind-heartedness in support of men and women who actually need help on in this content. Your very own dedication to passing the solution all-around came to be really good and has continually allowed most people jus…
canada goose v盲st billigt
Just wish to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is just cool and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million a…
stivali ugg shop online
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the…
scarpe ugg online
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Billiga billiga ugg kopior
Hello, you used to write great, but the last few posts have been kinda boring顡?I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
spaccio woolrich bologna
I for all time emailed this webpage post page to all my associates, as if like to read it after that my friends will too.
mulberry stockholm
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
online sex toy
[…]just beneath, are numerous completely not associated sites to ours, having said that, they are certainly worth going over[…]
vibrating butt plug
…
anal beads
[…]check below, are some absolutely unrelated internet sites to ours, on the other hand, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
anal lube
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Female vibrators
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a search, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]
Human
[…]just beneath, are a lot of totally not connected web-sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be surely really worth going over[…]
Basic Human Rights
[…]please go to the websites we follow, which includes this 1, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
アディダス リュック
人気リュック ブランドの大集合なら。MCM リュック、アディダス リュック、ナイキ リュック、ノースフェイス リュック、ヴィヴィアン リュックサック、ポールスミス リュックサックを低価格でご提供！品質100％保証いたします。安心してお買い物ができる。
cut resistant gloves
[…]we came across a cool internet site that you could love. Take a search in the event you want[…]
anal sex
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to due to the fact we feel they’re really worth visiting[…]
cat food
[…]the time to read or take a look at the content material or sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
David Miscavige
[…]the time to study or take a look at the content material or web pages we have linked to below the[…]
cat food
…
best gspot vibrator
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but really don’t get a lot of link really like from[…]
Personality Test
…
ebooks free
[…]Here is an excellent Weblog You may Uncover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
new york best sellers
[…]here are some links to web pages that we link to simply because we think they may be worth visiting[…]
bbw sex stories
[…]just beneath, are many absolutely not related sites to ours, however, they’re certainly worth going over[…]
операции на дебело черво и стомах
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
…Awesome website
[…]Excellent weblog right here! Additionally your site quite a bit up very fast![…]
Detox your body
[…]The information and facts talked about inside the post are a number of the very best offered […]
…For further Information click here
[…] What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link on your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol[…]
Detox your body
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a look, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got extra problerms also […]
…Check this out
[…]you make blogging glance[…]
Free Software Download For Windows 7
[…]one of our visitors not too long ago advised the following website[…]
…For further Information click here
[…]Excellent blog here! Also your site so much up fast![…]
Toned In Ten Review
[…]Here are a number of the web-sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
legitimate work from home business
[…]the time to study or take a look at the subject material or websites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Drug rehabilitation
[…]Here is a great Weblog You might Uncover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Сталик
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to mainly because we assume they’re really worth visiting[…]
Clarion Hotel
[…]very couple of internet websites that take place to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
cloud ibox 4
…
Best Prostate Massager
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
penispump
[…]very few web-sites that happen to be detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly very well worth checking out[…]
Radio Jahan
[…]please take a look at the sites we comply with, like this a single, as it represents our picks in the web[…]
Scientology
…
bunny sex toy
…
What are
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Discover Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator Review
…
juegos descargar para windows 7
…
sex toys for nipples
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be essentially worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
free download for pc
[…]Here are some of the websites we suggest for our visitors[…]
Descargar en mp3
[…]the time to read or check out the content or internet sites we have linked to below the[…]
live auctions uk
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You may Uncover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
free slot play
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but really don’t get a whole lot of link adore from[…]
European River Cruises
[…]please stop by the web sites we adhere to, such as this 1, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
Internet Service provider
[…]Every once in a although we select blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most up-to-date sites that we decide on […]
Donate a remaining balance gift card
[…]below you will come across the link to some web-sites that we consider you need to visit[…]
acute herpes encephalitis
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to for the reason that we think they may be really worth visiting[…]
herpes eye disease
[…]Every once inside a even though we decide on blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the newest internet sites that we select […]
Trenda Trending Videos
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I love but really don’t get quite a bit of link like from[…]
lifelike dildo
[…]very couple of sites that come about to become detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
Trackback
…Trackback: �zmir Eskort ilanlar�
war games free download
[…]The details mentioned within the post are a few of the most beneficial accessible […]
adult Branded Toys
[…]here are some links to websites that we link to simply because we consider they are worth visiting[…]
kala jadoo
[…]always a huge fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but do not get a good deal of link appreciate from[…]
mdansby
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you simply may possibly delight in. Take a look in the event you want[…]
e-mail database
…
nighty
[…]Here is a great Blog You may Locate Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
si poteva guardare qui
[…]Every after in a while we select blogs that we study. Listed below are the most recent sites that we pick […]
mdansby software
[…]The information and facts mentioned in the report are several of the ideal available […]
inspiron batteries
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product/dell-vostro-parts/page/3
ways to make money from home
[…]Here is a great Blog You may Come across Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
pdr training
[…]Here is an excellent Blog You might Discover Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
pc games free download for windows 7
[…]check beneath, are some totally unrelated websites to ours, on the other hand, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 10
[…]one of our guests recently encouraged the following website[…]
福井歯医者
[…]just beneath, are a lot of absolutely not connected web sites to ours, nevertheless, they are surely worth going over[…]
福井歯医者
…
בגדי הריון
[…]the time to read or visit the content material or web sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
Wedding photography London
[…]below you will uncover the link to some websites that we assume it is best to visit[…]
free games slots
…
windows games free download,free download for pc
[…]we came across a cool site that you could appreciate. Take a appear when you want[…]
free pc games download full version for windows xp
[…]we came across a cool site that you simply could appreciate. Take a appear when you want[…]
free download for windows 8
[…]please check out the websites we stick to, such as this 1, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
The Best G Spot Vibrator
[…]the time to study or pay a visit to the subject material or websites we’ve linked to below the[…]
pc games free download full version for windows xp
[…]one of our visitors not too long ago suggested the following website[…]
Pips Wizard Pro Review
[…]just beneath, are many completely not associated web pages to ours, nevertheless, they may be certainly worth going over[…]
Manufacturers
[…]the time to study or stop by the content or web pages we have linked to below the[…]
free download for windows xp
…
Adam’s Extension
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated internet websites to ours, even so, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Do it yourself divorce Texas
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless really really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]
hypnosis tucson
[…]always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but do not get quite a bit of link like from[…]
Pro Se Divorce
[…]check beneath, are some completely unrelated web sites to ours, however, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
xiaomi mix,xiaomi note2
[…]Here is a great Weblog You may Locate Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
flavored coffee
…
SEO services in lahore
…
Birmingham
[…]Here is a great Weblog You may Come across Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
anal toys
[…]usually posts some quite interesting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
anal toy
[…]the time to study or stop by the content material or sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
cheap jordan
[…]below you will find the link to some web pages that we think you should visit[…]
marketing
[…]Here is a good Blog You might Discover Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
Silicone Toys
[…]Here is a good Weblog You might Come across Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
Red Hearts Glass Dildo
…
Water Based Lube
[…]Here are some of the sites we recommend for our visitors[…]
finger massager
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I like but really don’t get a lot of link love from[…]
bunny vibrator,
[…]please go to the web pages we comply with, including this one particular, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
Fetish Fantasy Web,
[…]the time to study or check out the content or web pages we have linked to below the[…]