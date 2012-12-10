Reference Recordings Holiday Sale

Once a year Reference Recordings offers their best sale of the year.  Starting NOW, until noon on Wednesday, January 3, 2012, on any order of two-or-more items you will receive a 20% discount.  This sale applies to everything in the Reference Recordings catalog – excluding only pre-discounted sets.

Free US shipping and shipping discounts are also being made available. 

If you in the market for some new recordings or are looking for a gift for a friend or loved one, you may want to take advantage of this sale. 

More information can be found at: www.ReferenceRecordings.com

