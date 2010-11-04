Reviews

The State of the Art Valhalla is the cable that turned the cable industry upside down in the year 2001. Unconventional in appearance as in...

UHD, or 4K, TV technology is rapidly expanding its market reach as more consumers embrace higher resolution displays.  Offering four times the resolution of...

Imagine this: It’s mid-morning at Bryston’s HQ in Peterborough Ontario. James Tanner, VP of Sales, sits at his desk answering emails. He’s surrounded by boxes...

Gold Note’s origin dates back to 1992, near Florence Italy, when the company began manufacturing innovative audio accessories under the BlueNote brand.  Throughout the...

Established in Norway in 2011, Skogrand Cables is still a relatively young player in the hifi business, yet the company has already earned remarkable...

Bryston Limited is a Canadian audio product manufacturer with a rich 40 year history. Today, Bryston produces a full range of hifi products, including...

If you’re in the market for a home theater projector, you’ve probably fantasized at least a little about a true 4K projector. However, at...

After just over one year in the Canadian market, VIZIO continues to demonstrate that a high quality TV picture can be achieved for a...

I just can’t help admiring high-end audio manufacturers who are bold and daring enough to go against conventional wisdom when designing their gear. In...

One of the greatest fears that a modern audiophile secretly harbours is that if death arrives prematurely, his wife will sell-off his audio gear...

These days, you can get a turntable-tonearm-cartridge setup for as low as $99 but to be honest, these don’t amount to anything more than...

The story begins in 1988 while a man named Bent Holter was completing his Master’s degree in semiconductor physics at Norway’s Trondheim University. During...