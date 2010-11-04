Reviews
Nordost Valhalla 2 Cables Review – Their Place in Our Hobby
The State of the Art Valhalla is the cable that turned the cable industry upside down in the year 2001. Unconventional in appearance as in...
VIZIO D-Series 65-inch LED TV (Model D65u-D2) Review
UHD, or 4K, TV technology is rapidly expanding its market reach as more consumers embrace higher resolution displays. Offering four times the resolution of...
Bryston BLP-1 Turntable Review
Imagine this: It’s mid-morning at Bryston’s HQ in Peterborough Ontario. James Tanner, VP of Sales, sits at his desk answering emails. He’s surrounded by boxes...
Gold Note Valore Plus 425 Turntable and PH-7 Phono Stage Review
Gold Note’s origin dates back to 1992, near Florence Italy, when the company began manufacturing innovative audio accessories under the BlueNote brand. Throughout the...
Skogrand SCI Tchaikovsky Interconnect Cable Review
Established in Norway in 2011, Skogrand Cables is still a relatively young player in the hifi business, yet the company has already earned remarkable...
Bryston 4B3 (Cubed Series) Amplifier Review
Bryston Limited is a Canadian audio product manufacturer with a rich 40 year history. Today, Bryston produces a full range of hifi products, including...
Epson PowerLite Pro Cinema LS10000 3LCD Projector Review
If you’re in the market for a home theater projector, you’ve probably fantasized at least a little about a true 4K projector. However, at...
VIZIO M-Series 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV (Model M65-C1) Review
After just over one year in the Canadian market, VIZIO continues to demonstrate that a high quality TV picture can be achieved for a...
ArtVibes Audio DaVinci Loudspeaker Review
I just can’t help admiring high-end audio manufacturers who are bold and daring enough to go against conventional wisdom when designing their gear. In...
Cambridge Audio CXN Upsampling Network Player and CXA80 Integrated Amplifier Review
One of the greatest fears that a modern audiophile secretly harbours is that if death arrives prematurely, his wife will sell-off his audio gear...
Acoustic Signature WOW XL Turntable with TA-1000 Tonearm Review
These days, you can get a turntable-tonearm-cartridge setup for as low as $99 but to be honest, these don’t amount to anything more than...
Hegel H160 Integrated Amplifier Review
The story begins in 1988 while a man named Bent Holter was completing his Master’s degree in semiconductor physics at Norway’s Trondheim University. During...