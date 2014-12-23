Rogue Audio RP-5 Preamplifier

Rogue Audio has just announced their all new RP-5 Preamplifier. The RP-5 is Rogue Audio’s first preamplifier to be based on their own proprietary RP-X platform.

The RP-5 is an all-tube design that utilizes four 12AU7 tubes in a mu-follower configuration. Internal circuitry has been computer optimized to ensure superb sonic performance with industry leading technical specs. The feature rich design includes both a tube based headphone amp and an MM/MC phono with user adjustable gain and loading.

The RP-5 incorporates a VFD display for input, volume and L/R balance information. A ten button remote controls volume, balance, on/off, input select, a processor loop, and mute and mono functions.

In keeping with Rogue Audio’s tradition of delivering high-value products, the RP-5 comes in at a reasonable MSRP of: $3,500 U.S. Look for more information at: http://www.rogueaudio.com/