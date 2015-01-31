Rotel Electronics RSP-1582 Reference Sound Processor

Rotel Electronics (Rotel) has just introduced their new RSP-1582 Reference Sound Processor – a 7.1 channel, surround-sound preamplifier/processor. The new RSP-1582 is Rotel’s attempt at producing the very best audio/video performance possible for home entertainment.

The new RSP-1582 preamp/processor uses six 24-bit/192kHz Wolfson WM8740 DAC chips, with four dedicated for the Front Left, Front Right, Center and Subwoofer channels and shared stereo DAC’s for the rear and surround channels. A Texas Instruments PCM1804 audio-performance analog-to-digital converter (ADC) is utilized in the design.

Multichannel soundtracks are decoded by a Texas Instruments Aureus TMS320DA808 DSP chip with a 10-channel Parametric Equalization (PEQ). Digital inputs include: optical (3), coaxial (3), PC-USB input supporting 24bit/192kHz audio, and an embedded aptX Bluetooth receiver for CD quality wireless connectivity.

The RSP-1582 has an analog Bypass function for relevant input signals, which circumvents the DSP section to obtain the purest analog signal path. The analog inputs include: Phono stage, Auxiliary (4), XLR balanced input, 7.1 channel input, and conventional stereo analogue inputs (6). The analog pre-outputs are presented on fully balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA connectors, both with twin subwoofer connections.

Volume control is precisely done in fine 0.5dB steps, while on the video side, the RSP-1582 features eight HDMI 4K video pass-through inputs and employs a Silicon Image Sil9573 2K/4K HDMI transceiver. There are also two HDMI 4K video pass-through outputs (one ARC/CEC enabled). And a convenient front-panel HDMI input with 4K video pass-through.

Feature Highlights:

• A 7” TFT display on the front panel facilitates easy adjustments of all audio and video parameters;

• Front-panel USB input for Apple devices with 2.1 ampre charging capability;

• Operating software updatable via USB port or network connection;

• RS232 and IP network interface for control of custom installations;

• Two IR output connectors for IR pass-through and wired IR remote input and;

• Three source independent trigger outputs.

In addition, the RSP-1582 provides RJ45 network connection, USB front-panel connector to support software updates, three source independent trigger outputs, a wired IR remote input, RS232 and IP network interfaces for automation system control, two IR output connectors for IR pass-through, and front-panel navigation of setup menus.

The all-new Rotel RSP-1582 will be available in either black or silver finish beginning this March/April at a MSRP of: $3,499 U.S. Look for more details to become available at: http://www.rotel.com/.