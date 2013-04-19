Salamander Designs – Synergy and Chameleon Accessories

Salamander has broadened their line of accessories for their Synergy and Chameleon product lines. These new accessories can be ordered with new Salamander Synergy or Chameleon cabinets or retrofit for any purchased from 1998 and thereafter. The following are the new accessories:

– mobile media and laptop charging and storage tray;

– universal media storage for audio and/or video media;

– multi-function pull-out shelves;

– pro audio rack mounting rails;

– infinitely adjustable vented shelves;

– active cooling fan kits;

– cabinet LED lighting system to replacing light bars and light strips with available timer and/or remote control.

Look for details to be made available at: www.salamanderdesigns.com