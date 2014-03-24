Salon Son & Image / Montreal Audio Show is Coming This Weekend! Are You Planning To Attend?

The annual Salon Son & Image, now also called the Montreal Audio Show, is coming up this Friday to Sunday (March 28th to the 30th) at the Hilton Bonaventure hotel in downtown Montreal and we will like to encourage all those that live in the area to visit the show. This will be the first year that the show will be run under the new ownership of British company Chester Group, which runs five audio shows worldwide.

The show has always attracts a great variety of audio exhibitors and gives visitors a wonderful opportunity to listen to a huge number of demonstrations. Last year’s show also showcased a fantastic number of headphones/earphones, television sets and educational seminars. SSI is a wonderful place to discover plenty of exciting new products and learn a great deal.

The CANADA HiFi team will of course be navigating the show floor in search of the latest and greatest gear, which will be featured in an upcoming article.

For more info, please check out www.salonsonimage.com.