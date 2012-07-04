Samsung Display is the World’s Largest Display Manufacturer

Samsung Display Co., Ltd. (Samsung Display), has just announced that it has begun conducting business as a newly merged corporation with Samsung Mobile Display and S-LCD corporations. This new merger makes Samsung Display the world’s largest display manufacturer, with 39,000 employees and seven production facilities worldwide.

Oh-hyun Kwon, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics, was elected CEO of Samsung Display at the general meeting of stockholders and board of directors. Kwon said, “Samsung Display is destined to attain virtually unlimited growth, through continuous efforts to combine our proven know-how in the display field with an overwhelming creative spirit.” He added, “Our combined strengths will guide Samsung’s display business through the next decade and longer, in turning the many synergistic benefits of the company into far-reaching, tangible results.”

Samsung Display has decided that its corporate slogan will be: ‘displays beyond imagination’.

Through its merger with Samsung Mobile Display and S-LCD corporations, Samsung Display plans to expand the company’s management efficiencies, while optimizing the synergistic effects of its LCD (liquid crystal display) and OLED (organic light-emitting diode) business initiatives. The company also intends to strengthen its global competitive edge by combining OLED production technology with precision large panel operations and seasoned supply chain management.

