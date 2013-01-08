Samsung S9 85-inch UHD TV

Samsung has just unveiled the world’s largest ultra hi-definition (UHD) TV at CES 2013 in Las Vegas. The new 4K TV is dubbed the Samsung S9 and currently will be offered in an 85-inch size.
The screen itself is virtually bezel-free and sits within a unique frame that Samsung has called a Timeless Gallery frame. Under the hood the Samsung S9 packs a quad-core processor that is within all Samsung top-end 2013 televisions, to enable faster multi-tasking between content and apps, while the Precision Black Pro technology. Advanced features such as voice and gesture control are also part of the offering on the S9.
The S9 has integrated speakers that are actually built into the unique gallery frame and consists of a 3-way 2.2 channel 120-watt system. The S9 also incorporates an upscaling video processing engine that can upscale all HD 1080p content to UHD-level i.e. 4K.
Samsung has also shared plans for introducing a 95″ and 110″ in the near future.
No official release date or pricing is currently available on the new Samsung S9 UHD but you can look for details to come at: www.samsung.com.
