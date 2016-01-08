Samsung Shows UN98S9 98-inch 8K TV at CES 2016

In addition to our previous news post about Samsung’s SUHD TV lineup for 2016, the company is also showcasing a brand new mammoth 8K LED TV – 98 inches in size – at CES 2016. The UN98S9 has a resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels and is equipped with an 8K “interface” to be able to receive 8K signals.

Highlights of this 8K TV include:

98-inch curved LED LCD

8K resolution (four times the resolution of 4K)

Quantum Dot-enhanced color

4,200 radius curvature

2016 smart TV features with Internet of Things

Pricing or release date have not yet been announced.