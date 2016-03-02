Screen Innovations (SI) Transformer Projection Screen

Screen Innovations (SI) have announced an all-new and innovative product, their Transformer – the first and only non-masking, masking system projection screen.
With the new Transformer, enthusiasts will be able to escape the disadvantages that go along with traditional masking systems, such as: bulky size, long installation, and lack of aesthetic finesse. SI’s Transformer, a patent-pending telescoping frame design, transforms its frame size, rather than covering the screen surface and sacrificing viewing area. When the video source’s aspect changes, the screen simply changes size on the fly (requires additional programming in existing automation) with the same look and feel of a traditional projection screen. The screen’s frame size will now never change, only its aspect ratio will transform, providing a very effective and awe-inspiring presentation.
Transformer can be installed in less than 30 minutes vs. an entire day for most systems.
The new Transformer is expected to become available during the first quarter of 2016. Look for more information to be shared on this product in the coming weeks at: http://www.screeninnovations.com.
Nike Air Max kvinnor skor Thea Print Gul
I am only writing to let you know of the extraordinary experience my wife’s girl encountered viewing your blog. She figured out plenty of issues, including what it’s like to have a wonderful teaching mood to get other folks easily know just exactly v…
nike air max lunar90 billigt rea sverige
Itˇs actually a great and helpful piece of information. Iˇm glad that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
cheap nike air max premium 1
Thank you so much for giving everyone an exceptionally terrific chance to read from here. It really is so lovely plus stuffed with a good time for me and my office mates to visit your blog no less than three times in one week to find out the newest sec…
nike air max command dam billigt rea sverige
Hello there, I found your blog by the use of Google whilst looking for a similar subject, your website got here up, it seems good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
nike free run 5.0
I just couldn’t go away your website prior to suggesting that I actually loved the usual information a person supply for your visitors? Is gonna be back regularly to investigate cross-check new posts
M盲n Nike Air Max 95 svart/gr氓/r枚d
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Dam Nike Air Max 95 360 Skor Gr氓 Apelsin
Incredible points. Solid arguments. Keep up the good spirit.
Nike Shox NZ beige/silver Skor Haven
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!
Nike Air Max TN M盲n Skor Bl氓 Svart utlopp p氓 n盲tet
Hi there, after reading this awesome piece of writing i am too happy to share my familiarity here with colleagues.
billiga nike free run black
I am constantly invstigating online for tips that can aid me. Thank you!
billiga nike free 7.0
This video post is in fact wonderful, the echo quality and the picture quality of this film post is actually awesome.
billiga nike free run 2 black and white
I am very happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
nike air max flyknit 2015
I’m also commenting to make you understand of the useful discovery my daughter found checking the blog. She learned a lot of details, which included how it is like to have an ideal helping spirit to get other individuals easily learn about various adv…
cheap nike air max 90 red
Itˇs really a nice and helpful piece of information. Iˇm glad that you just shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
M盲n Nike Air Max LTD Svartvit logo
Iˇm not certain where you’re getting your information, however great topic. I needs to spend some time finding out more or figuring out more. Thank you for magnificent information I used to be in search of this info for my mission.
Nike Air Max 90 Kvinnor Skor Gr氓 Vit onlinef枚rs盲ljning
This video post is really wonderful, the sound quality and the picture feature of this film post is genuinely awesome.
nike blazer sb
Your method of describing all in this piece of writing is really fastidious, all can without difficulty be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
2016 Nike Herr Basketboll Skor Lebron 13 Red White Black
Excellent web site. A lot of helpful information here. Iˇm sending it to a few buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks for your sweat!
le scarpe nike
I simply could not leave your website before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard info a person supply to your visitors? Is going to be back often to investigate cross-check new posts
nike blazer in offerta
Wonderful work! That is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Shame on the seek engines for now not positioning this submit upper! Come on over and consult with my website . Thanks =)
scarpe nike da calcetto
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I抣l be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I抣l certainly comeback.
nike air max g枚teborg billigt rea sverige
Very descriptive article, I liked that bit. Will there be a part 2?
2016 Nike Air Max Tailwind 8 Print Sneakers Navy Blue Black Herr Running Skor 805941-400 Sverige
Wow, wonderful blog structure! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging look easy. The whole glance of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!
Ny Air Jordan 1 (I) G枚r Stor R盲tt Sak Pack Herr Vit Varsity Red Rea
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful information particularly the last part I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Nike Shox R4 svart/silver Haven
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further for…
Nike Blazer High Mocka Vt Gym-R枚da Skor F枚r Dam
I have been checking out many of your stories and i can claim pretty good stuff. I will surely bookmark your site.
cheap design air max 90
What i don’t understood is actually how you’re not really a lot more neatly-preferred than you might be now. You’re very intelligent. You already know thus significantly on the subject of this subject, made me for my part imagine it from a lot of nu…
Nike Air Max 2013 Kvinnor spring skor Pecock Bl氓
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to eturn the favor?I’m trying to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Nike Shox NZ3 vit/Firebrick Skor Haven
This post is worth everyone’s attention. When can I find out more?
Nike Air Max TN M盲n Skor Svart
I have recently started a web site, the info you offer on this web site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
M盲n Skor Nike Air Presto 6 Djup Bl氓/Svart
I do trust all of the ideas you have offered to your post. They are very convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are too brief for newbies. May just you please prolong them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
Nike Air Max Herr Rea
Helpful info. Fortunate me I discovered your website by chance, and I am surprised why this coincidence did not came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
Nike Air Max 90 HYP PRM Herr Skor All Svart
You actually make it seem so easy together with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be really something that I think I’d never understand. It sort of feels too complex and very large for me. I’m taking a look ahead on your subsequent pu…
Nike Air Max 90 Dam Skor VT PRM QS Anti-Fur Sky Bl氓
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the topic and found most individuals will go along with with your blog.
tall black classic uggs
Ugg Scuff House
cats
[…]very couple of web sites that come about to be detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
porn
[…]very handful of web-sites that come about to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out[…]
Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless genuinely worth taking a look, whoa did one study about Mid East has got far more problerms too.
IT Support
[…]Here are several of the websites we recommend for our visitors[…]
Here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to for the reason that we think they may be really worth visiting.
100% scam
[…]the time to study or pay a visit to the content or web sites we have linked to beneath the[…]
triple vibrator
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got a lot more problerms as well […]
Cracked screen
[…]very few websites that happen to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly effectively really worth checking out[…]
magic wand massager
[…]Here are several of the websites we suggest for our visitors[…]
anal sex toys
[…]we came across a cool web-site that you just might get pleasure from. Take a search when you want[…]
butt beads
…
Humans
[…]please check out the internet sites we comply with, including this a single, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
Human Rights
[…]just beneath, are various entirely not associated web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they may be certainly worth going over[…]
Happy
[…]the time to read or stop by the material or web-sites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
Diy Home Energy System Review
[…]the time to read or take a look at the subject material or web-sites we have linked to below the[…]
lamp
[…]Here are a number of the internet sites we suggest for our visitors[…]
cut resistant gloves
[…]very handful of internet sites that come about to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]
fetish sex
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they may be truly really worth a go by means of, so have a look[…]
haunted ring
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless genuinely worth taking a search, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got a lot more problerms as well […]
silicone g spot vibrator
…
Personality Test
[…]below you will locate the link to some web-sites that we consider you need to visit[…]
Personality Test
[…]here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to because we feel they’re worth visiting[…]
Dianetics FREE ebook
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Discover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
current best sellers
[…]The details mentioned inside the write-up are a few of the top accessible […]
work from home paypal
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Locate Interesting that we Encourage You[…]
съвременни лапароскопски операции
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nonetheless definitely worth taking a appear, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also […]
Detoxify Body
…
How to detox your body
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they’re really worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]
TAXI DUBROVNIK
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Come across Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
full software download for pc
[…]please stop by the websites we stick to, which includes this one particular, because it represents our picks in the web[…]
Las Vegas PRP Hair Treatment
…
online email processing jobs
[…]we came across a cool web site that you just might take pleasure in. Take a appear for those who want[…]
assembly work from home
…
Free 2 days shipping
[…]The info mentioned within the post are several of the top offered […]
Drug rehabilitation
[…]we came across a cool website that you simply may well enjoy. Take a appear should you want[…]
Сталик
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless truly worth taking a look, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got a lot more problerms as well […]
realistic vagina
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a look, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]
penis enlargement pumps
[…]usually posts some incredibly fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Scientology
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nonetheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]
silicone rabbit
[…]check beneath, are some entirely unrelated web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they are most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Thrusting Rabbi
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
Rights
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
juegos descargar para windows 8
[…]usually posts some pretty exciting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
programas descargar para windows 8
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
Graphic Design for Web
[…]Here is a great Blog You might Come across Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
インフルエンザ
[…]the time to read or check out the content material or websites we have linked to below the[…]
インフルエンザ
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless actually worth taking a look, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]
Descargar en mp3
[…]just beneath, are quite a few entirely not associated websites to ours, on the other hand, they’re surely worth going over[…]
IPTV
[…]we came across a cool site that you simply may possibly take pleasure in. Take a appear for those who want[…]
Seals & Gaskets
…
Letras de canciones
[…]very handful of internet sites that happen to become comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly nicely worth checking out[…]
casino games free
[…]The facts mentioned inside the article are a few of the top readily available […]
pc games free download full version for mac
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You might Uncover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
Vpn in Saudi arabia
[…]Here are a number of the internet sites we advocate for our visitors[…]
Tax deductible gift card donation
[…]very couple of internet websites that come about to be comprehensive below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]
Trenda – Pop Culture, News, Entertainment
[…]below you will come across the link to some web pages that we feel you should visit[…]
android games free download
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nonetheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got extra problerms at the same time […]
download games for android
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nonetheless truly worth taking a look, whoa did 1 discover about Mid East has got far more problerms also […]
download games for android
[…]the time to study or check out the content or sites we have linked to below the[…]
real feel dildo
[…]one of our guests not long ago encouraged the following website[…]
Erotic Fashion
[…]the time to study or go to the subject material or websites we’ve linked to below the[…]
kala jadu
[…]one of our guests lately proposed the following website[…]
kala jadu
[…]Here is a superb Blog You may Discover Fascinating that we Encourage You[…]
vinegar test for herpes
…
mdansby
…
e-mail database
…
daily news
[…]The info talked about within the write-up are a few of the most effective offered […]
Couples Dildo
…
slot online gratis
[…]below you will uncover the link to some web sites that we consider it is best to visit[…]
android themes free download
[…]Every when inside a when we pick blogs that we study. Listed below would be the latest web pages that we pick […]
Bullet Vibrator
[…]here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to since we believe they’re worth visiting[…]
pc games free download full version for windows 10
[…]the time to study or go to the material or websites we’ve linked to beneath the[…]
movers barrie area
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to because we feel they may be worth visiting[…]
play free slots
[…]please pay a visit to the web pages we stick to, like this a single, because it represents our picks through the web[…]
free pc games download full version for windows 10
[…]check below, are some entirely unrelated sites to ours, having said that, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
Ram
[…]please visit the internet sites we comply with, which includes this a single, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
sex toy
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
flex vibrator
…
File divorce online
[…]although internet sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are really really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]
SHAREit for pc
[…]one of our visitors lately suggested the following website[…]
Texas Online Divorce
[…]The details mentioned in the report are a few of the best out there […]
bulletin board one
[…]the time to read or stop by the content material or sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
cialis
[…]Every the moment inside a even though we opt for blogs that we study. Listed beneath would be the most up-to-date web pages that we pick out […]
flavored coffee
[…]always a large fan of linking to bloggers that I like but do not get a great deal of link enjoy from[…]
SEO services in lahore
…
g spot vibrator
[…]Here are several of the sites we advise for our visitors[…]
Surplus Equipment
[…]very couple of internet websites that come about to become detailed below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out[…]
free download for windows 7
[…]Every the moment inside a though we decide on blogs that we study. Listed below are the latest web sites that we opt for […]
air jordan
[…]one of our guests recently suggested the following website[…]
Extreme vibrator
[…]just beneath, are a lot of totally not associated web pages to ours, nevertheless, they’re surely really worth going over[…]
Eliquids
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nonetheless truly really worth taking a search, whoa did a single learn about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]
RMUTT
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they’re actually really worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]