Sennheiser HD 25 Headphones

Sennheiser has streamlined its classic HD 25 pro headphones portfolio to make product selection easier. Starting this month, there will be one classic HD 25 with two sister models – the HD 25 LIGHT, with has slightly different features and accessories, and the HD 25 PLUS, which adds additional accessories to further enhance the classic. The new versions can be easily recognized by the compact Sennheiser logo on the earpieces, with the version and impedance information now provided on the headband.

The classic HD 25 comes with its iconic split headband, 1.5m single-sided connection cable and a flip-away earcup for single-sided listening. Newly designed headband ends ensure that the earcups lock securely into place, while lightweight aluminum voice coils ensure an excellent transient response. With a frequency response of 16 to 22,000Hz, an impedance of 70 ohms and a maximum SPL of 120dB, the HD 25 lends itself to any monitoring task, whether broadcasting, live recording or in the DJ booth. The HD 25 comes complete with a screw-on jack adapter to 1/4” inch (6.3mm) for its straight steel cable.

Its sister model, the HD 25 LIGHT, is the entry-level version for demanding consumers and cost-sensitive pro users who are looking for a good pair of mixing and monitoring headphones. The HD 25 LIGHT features a simpler headband design and slightly different drivers but brings a well-defined bass and detailed treble to any monitoring task. The headphones have an impedance of 60 ohms, a maximum SPL of 114dB and a frequency response of 30 to 16,000Hz. The straight, dual-sided steel cable (3m) comes complete with a 3.5 to 6.3mm (1/8” to 1/4”) adapter.

The HD 25 PLUS is identical in design to the HD 25 but spoils its users with extra accessories and two included cables. Users can choose between a coiled steel cable (length: 3m/1m) and a straight, 1.5m steel cable. The PLUS version also comes with a handy storage pouch and a second set of ear pads in a soft velour version.