Sharp ICC Purios LC-60HQ10 4K Ultra HD TV

Sharp is joining the 4K Ultra High-Definition television race with their recent launch of a new flagship television – the ICC Purios LC-60HP10. The new 60-inch features consumer 4K (Ultra HD) resolution – for a total of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, as well as, Sharp’s ICC (integrated cognitive creation) image processor.
In addition to being a 4K panel with region-specific TV tuner, the new flagship ICC Purios LC-60HP10, features THX4K and DLNA compliances, USB 3.0 ports for connecting hard-drives to record and playback content, and wired LAN.
Although the 60-inch display doesn’t match its 80+ inch competitor Ultra HD displays, Sharp does boast it to be the first 4K TV to be released with a THX-certification. Its speaker system is rated at 35 Watts, and also has a headphone jack, while the multiple tuners allow the display to support simultaneous recording of two programs when used with an external USB hard drive.
Availability of the ICC Purios LC-60HP10, in Japan, is expected in February 2013, at a price of 2.62 million Yen (US $31,400). A global release is currently unknown, but more details may become available during CES in January.
Look for more details on this and other Sharp products at: www.sharp.ca.
Older women looking for younger men on the top cougar dating sites, younger men who are desired to date older women can date online on older women dating sites.
Here are some links to internet sites that we link to because we believe they are worth visiting.
Flash templates, ecommerce website templates, Facebook templates and more!
The Glades Condo located at Tanah Merah By Keppel Land. A 99-year leasehold property along Bedok Rise in District 16. A condominium/ short walk to the Tanah Merah MRT. TOP on 1st Quarter 2017. Click here to view discount, floor plan, site plan, e-broch…
Grandeur Park Residences is a new condo by Chip Eng Seng's CEL. Launching Soon on 1st Qaurter 2017 at Tanah Merah Mrt. Visit official site at http://www.grandeurparksresidences.sg for more info on showflat appointment, price, vvip booking, floor plans, ebroc…
We provide beautiful free websites to our customers along with lots of free business tools!
