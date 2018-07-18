Sienci Labs / TAVES 2018 Design Challenge

Sienci Labs are delighted to present the TAVES 2018 Design Challenge. We want you to design something and we’ll make it for you live on the Mill One CNC milling machine at the TAVES Consumer Electronics Show, Oct. 12-14, 2018, at The International Centre. Sienci Labs would like every maker to learn just how easy it is to design for and use a CNC milling machine. And what better way to learn than to design something and have it made!

Click on the link below to jump to the #MillOneDesignChallenge page and submit your design today. Chosen submissions will be made on the Mill One at the trade show and given to the artist/designer at the event.

https://sienci.com/taves2018/