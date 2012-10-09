Simaudio MOON 740P Premplifier

Simaudio Ltd. has just introduces a new MOON 740P Premplifier – the latest addition to their MOON Evolution Series. The MOON 740P is a dual-mono, fully balanced differential design, which uses Simaudio developed technologies that help set a new standard for Simaudio performance. Some of these latest technologies are: M-LoVo (MOON low voltage) DC regulation, i²DCf (Independant Inductive DC Filtering) and the M-eVOL2 volume control circuit.
The MOON 740P is designed to be neutral and tranparent to connected source devices, providing an uncolored, free of grain and noise rendition. The purity of the signal remains uncompromised, allowing the music to be heard as was intended. With a provided RS-232 port, as is the case with all Evolution series models, the 740P can be fully integrated into a custom-install environment.
Significant Design Features:
• 4 stages of our newly developed M-LoVo (MOON low voltage) DC regulation circuit; a highly sophisticated circuit Made up of a clever combination of IC’s and discrete parts that is virtually free of noise, yielding an exceptionally fast, precise, and stable DC voltage. The result is a power supply with a virtually unmeasureable noise floor;
• M-eVOL2 volume control circuit using MDAC’s (operating in a current steering R-2R configuration) which alter the audio signal’s amplitude yielding no sonic degradation of the signal, regardless of the selected volume setting;
• 530 individual volume steps in 1dB and 0.1dB increments;
• A dual-mono oversized power supply using 2 toroidal transformers in conjunction with 5 stages of DC voltage regulation and extensive choke filtering;
• Power supply voltage regulation includes i²DCf (Independant Inductive DC Filtering); There is one inductor dedicated to each integrated circuit type component (DAC, Op-Amp, etc.) in the audio circuit’s signal path – 24 stages in all;
• SimLink™ controller port for 2-way communications with other compatible MOON components;
• M-Lock for “user selectable” maximum volume setting lock-out for each line input;
• Each line input is fully configurable to be “home-theater ready”, where the gain section of the 740P is bypassed;
• 12 Volt trigger output for remote operation and full unsolicited RS-232 bidirectional feedback;
• “Gain offset” for each individual line input with a ±10dB range;
• 4-Layer PCB’s with pure copper tracings for a much shorter signal path; This results in greater sonic accuracy and a dramatically improved signal-to-noise ratio;
• Accurate matching of the very finest quality electronic components in a symmetrical circuit design;
• Ultra rigid chassis construction to minimize the effects of external vibrations and;
• Includes FRM-3 all-aluminum back-lit remote control.
The Simaudio MOON 740P is now available at an MSRP of: $9,500.00 U.S. Look for more details at: www.simaudio.com.
