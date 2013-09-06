Simaudio Moon N?o 260D CD Transport with DAC

Simaudio, has just annouced their new Moon N?o 260D CD Transport with optional 32-bit digital-to-analog converter (DAC). The new N?o 260D is very different from the original MOON 260D, which was strictly a CD Player. The N?o 260D is a true evolutionary product that borrows from the more exotic and costlier Evolution series 650D.

The N?o 260D provides superb flexibility of a CD Transport and a DAC all-in-one. Thanks to its 32-bit processing engine, upsampling capabilities. Sonic performance is optimized with MOON oversized power supplies and elaborate analog stages. For custom-install environment the N?o 260D includes SimLink, RS-232 and IR ports.

MOON N?o 260D Significant Design Features:

– Proprietary CD drive system mounted on our M-Quattro gel-based 4-point floating suspension for vibration damping

– Two (2) digital outputs: S/PDIF and AES/EBU

– RS-232 port for (i) full unsolicited bidirectional feedback and (ii) firmware updates; IR input for external control

– SimLink controller port allows for 2-way communications between other compatible MOON components

– Three different finishes: standard “all black”; “all silver” or “two-tone” (black & silver)

With 32-bit DAC:

– A virtually jitter-free “1 picosecond” digital clocking system resulting in ultra-low distortion

– True 32-bit asynchronous Digital-to-Analog converter

– Four (4) digital inputs (S/PDIF x 2, TosLink x 1 & USB x 1) allowing for use with virtually any digital source

The MOON N?o 260D is currently available at an MSRP of $2,000.00 U.S. The optional 32-bit DAC has a MSRP of $1,000.00 U.S. Look for more details at: http://www.simaudio.com/.