Simaudio MOON Nēo 430HA Headphone Amplifier

Simaudio Ltd. has just announced their new MOON Nēo 430HA Headphone Amplifier. The new MOON Nēo 430HA Headphone Amplifier also can be optionally equipped with a 32-bit PCM / DSD256 in-board DAC.

The Nēo 430HA is a fully balanced, pure analog amplifier that includes an output stage with discrete transconductance circuit topology, selectable gain setting (14 or 20dB), an oversized power supply and a defeatable analog crossfeed circuit. Rated at 667mW at 600 ohms and 8W at 50 ohms, the Nēo 430HA has been designed to drive virtually any headphone with ease.

Borrowing various technologies from our more exotic and costlier Evolution series, while incorporating the most advanced analog audio circuitry, the 430HA aims to provide the very best possible sonic performance through your headphones. The optional DSD256 and 32-bit PCM capable DAC allows for a multitude of uses and connection of almost any digital source component.

Significant Design Features:

Inputs include 2 single-ended on RCA’s, 1 balanced on XLR’s and 1 single-ended on 1/8″ jack located on the front panel

Outputs include a pair of 3-pin XLR and one 4-Pin XLR located on the front panel behind a sliding window, a ¼” TRS jack, as well as both fixed and variable line-level single-ended RCA stereo pairs

M-LoVo (MOON Low Voltage) DC regulation circuit: a highly sophisticated circuit that is virtually free of noise, yielding an exceptionally fast, precise, and stable DC voltage. The result is a power supply with a virtually unmeasureable noise floor

M-eVOL2 volume control with 530 steps and channel matching of 0.1dB

Optional fully asynchronous DAC supports DSD up to DSD256 (USB only); PCM from 44.1kHz to 384kHz (32-bit USB only)

Optional DAC provides four digital inputs (S/PDIF x 2, TosLink x 1 & USB x 1) allowing for use with any digital source

RS-232 port for (i) full unsolicited bidirectional feedback and (ii) firmware updates; IR input for external control

SimLink controller port for 2-way communications between other MOON components; 12V trigger output

The all-new MOON Nēo 430HA will be available in Q3 2014 at a MSRP of $3,500.00 U.S. for the standard model and with the optional DSD256 / 32-bit PCM DAC for an additional $700 U.S. Look for more information at: www.simaudio.com.