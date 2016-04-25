SNEAK PEEK at the Wynn Audio Showroom in Richmond Hill, Ontario

Wynn Audio, the Canadian distributor for the Swiss audio product company Goldmund, Tidal Audio of Germany, Swedish SW Speakers, Japanese Reimyo and Harmonix; as well as other fine international brands such as, Thales Tonarm, Boenicke Audio and Acoustic System; held a quaint industry meet & greet on Mon. Apr. 18th at their all-new Richmond Hill showroom. The event was organized as an informal industry/press open house. Guests, including yours truly, had the pleasure of touring the just completed Wynn Audio Showroom along with meeting Michel Reverchon, CEO of Goldmund as well as Rodolphe Boulanger, Sales Manager at Goldmund.

The new showroom wonderfully complements the fine brands that Wynn Audio supports; having one medium-sized and one very large listening lounge, along with a beautiful server, stocked with refreshments. The pictures of the showroom here are just a taste of what’s to come, as décor and furnishings are still in progress, with construction just recently completed.

Entrance of the Wynn Audio Showroom at 20 Wertheim Court:

Entrance

Mid-sized Goldmund Lounge:

Medium-Lounge-2

Goldmund Logos Tower active loudspeakers:

Medium-Lounge

Goldmund Metis Talisman Hub, Mimesis II Wireless Hub and EIDOS 17 Universal Player:

Medium-Lounge-close

Mr Rodolphe Boulanger, Sales Manager at Goldmund, proudly beside the Goldmund Logos Tower:

Medium-Lounge-R.-Boulanger

Large Lounge with Wynn Wong (a.k.a. proud daddy) on the right:

Large-Lounge-Wynn

Goldmund stack:

Large-Lounge-Goldmund-close

Tidal Audio stack:

Large-Lounge-Tidal-close

A few guests, including both Rodolphe Boulanger and Michel Reverchon of Goldmund:

Large-Lounge-guests

